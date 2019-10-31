Birth

Kash Cookman

Baby boy, Kash George Cookman, 7 pounds 1 ounce, 19 1/4 inches long, was born at 12:09 p.m. Oct. 10, 2019 at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota. He was welcomed home by parents Tim and Amy Cookman of Wahpeton, and older sisters Kasey and Kambry. Grandparents are Paul and Wanda Zietlow.

