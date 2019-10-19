Baby girl, MARYAH ROSE WILLIAMS, 6 pounds 12 ounces, was born Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Keisha Williams and David Williams, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Baby boy, ADONIS GERAY, 9 pounds 13 ounces, was born Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Beverly Anderson and James Geray, Breckenridge.

