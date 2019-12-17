Twins BEAU ROBERT BRIESE, 5 pounds 6 ounces, and MYA ANN BRIESE, 5 pounds 10 ounces, were born Oct. 30, 2019 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Fall, Minnesota to Logan and Ava Briese, Fergus Falls. Grandparents are Al and Sue Briese of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Pete and Sheri Friederichs of Foxhome, Minnesota. Great-grandmother is Cherie Friederichs of Foxhome, Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments