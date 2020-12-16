Bonus distribution of Ruby’s Pantry this Saturday

Ruby’s Pantry will hold a bonus distribution this Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m-12 p.m. They have an entire semi load of food that will be distributed free. No signups, just a drive thru.
Organizers say they know many in the community can benefit. These will be protein boxes loaded with good food. Right before Christmas, it could not be any better! We don’t want anybody going hungry for Christmas, organizers said.
The food drop will take place at the Inspiration Lutheran parking lot as it has the last several months, at 1130 Main St. in Breckenridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.