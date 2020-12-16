Bonus distribution of Ruby’s Pantry this Saturday

Ruby’s Pantry will hold a bonus distribution this Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m-12 p.m.  They have an entire semi load of food that will be distributed free.  No signups, just a drive thru. 

Organizers say they know many in the community can benefit.  These will be protein boxes loaded with good food.  Right before Christmas, it could not be any better! We don’t want anybody going hungry for Christmas, organizers said. 

The food drop will take place at the Inspiration Lutheran parking lot as it has the last several months, at  1130 Main St. in Breckenridge.

Tags

Load comments