The North Dakota deer hunting season is an annual outdoor recreation event. Spending time with critters in their environment is priceless.
Hunting conditions in Sargent County were tougher this year. Bountiful rains not only blessed farmers but grew the prairie, herbs, grasses and wildflowers to prolific heights. Often a flashing white tail was all you’d see on a deer bounding away in sweet clover. The wetlands are full and water fills most of the cattail shorelines.
Early morning is a magic experience in the prairie pothole region. Smokey, finger-like gray clouds mask the pinkish hues of the sunrise. A barred owl with its monkey face should remember the orange-clad hunter who has interrupted its roost in a scraggly box elder tree the last few years.
The air is fresh as it is deep breathed to nourish lungs as you walk quietly to immerse yourself in the tan, chocolate and yellowing checkerboard of native plants.
The bucks were in rut and a couple were watched trotting with their noses to the ground. They lose some natural fear of predators and a five pointer stopped to watch me only a football field away. I had a doe tag so the stag was safe.
Old whitetail does are among the most challenging big game animals. They have protected and taught fawns so they understand the instincts to stay alive.
It is a late fall with decent weather conditions so there are still migratory waterfowl in the air. The constant houk-houk calls from milling flocks of snow geese who appear to be staging at Silver Lake break the silence of North Dakota open space. Bald eagles that follow the migration coast in the skies with outstretched wings high above you.
Three common mergansers land nearby on a large slough. One is a gorgeous male with its large, elongated body, gray-white plumage and metallic green head. Others must feel the same way as there are two females with him!
There are stories every hunting season.
Sometimes I will get right in with the deer. Walking slowly against the wind, you can get remarkably close. I busted a 5X5 buck in tall reed grass and knew a doe could be close. I spotted a deer that was licking its front paws and watched in wonder for a few seconds. There was too much vegetation to see if it was a buck or doe. Our eyes met and her paws were clean enough to get out of there. And yes, it was a nice sized doe!
Both the silence and music of the prairie are meditative while hunting alone. You are in tune with nature’s sounds. Sometimes quiet is interrupted by a cackling ring-necked pheasant rooster that is flushed. Strong northwest winds are chilly and leather your exposed face skin.
The prairie is pollinator happy with patches of milkweed. Horn-shaped pods are split open with brown seeds and floss soon to get wind borne and make Monarch butterflies happy elsewhere. There are hitchhiker weed seeds like cockleburs and tiny, nasty prong burs that attach to your clothing. Don’t even think about not removing every single one before clothes are washed if you want to stay married.
Along the sloughs, corn dog seed heads on cattails are just waiting for a plodder to brush them so thousands of seeds can be released. A deer interrupted from its bed crashes through the thick cattails like a freight train. A grizzled coyote with rusty streaks scampers out of a swamp grass shoreline.
The Wild Rice River that starts a few miles away meanders through Tewaukon Refuge and a doe is harvested while walking along its thick, marshy bottoms. No matter how challenging the hunting conditions, if you work hard, you can have a successful hunt.
The full hunt finishes the next night when the grass fed deer is skinned and fresh, lean venison is frozen. Later it will be smoked for brats and ring sausage. Our family is nourished by the delicious meat with garden grown red potatoes and sweet corn kernels. It is good to live off the land.
Every fall is cherished. Having it embedded with a treasured deer hunt just makes it that more special.
