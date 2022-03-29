Editor’s Note: This month, we’ve shined the spotlight on celebrations of abilities in the Twin Towns Area. It’s included profiles of Red River Human Services, Special Olympics and World Down Syndrome Day. We conclude March by saluting a returning sports and community event.
Jeff and Shar Paul, Breckenridge, Minnesota, have spent nearly 20 years faithfully sponsoring bowling tournaments for Special Olympics athletes from Wahpeton-Breckenridge and beyond.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is expected to return Thursday, May 5 to Terrace Lanes in Wahpeton. The Pauls, who receive corporate sponsorship to help host an event that has featured players from as far out as Lisbon, North Dakota, are looking forward to the return.
“It’s been a way to give back,” Shar Paul said. “Our daughter Amber was born with cerebral palsy and we thought this was a good opportunity to give back.”
Nearly 20 years ago, Jeff Paul started working for Bridgestone-Firestone. The company encourages employees to give back to their home communities, he said.
“We took on this event to give back to people that need assistance,” Jeff Paul said. “We give these special people a reason to celebrate each spring.”
It is common for between 40-80 Special Olympics bowlers to take part in the Pauls’ tournament. The couple said the roster really depends on which athletes want to participate.
“We’ll have folks from Richland County, Wilkin County — we’ve had a few from Traverse County — and then out west in Lisbon. Athletes come from all over the region,” Jeff Paul said.
The tournament has its share of special traditions.
“Our daughter makes cookies every year for everybody,” Shar Paul said. “Everybody gets a cookie or two no matter how they’re bowling.”
“What we’ve always done is have a pizza party,” Jeff Paul said. “We’ll do the awards for the athletes. Everybody gets a certificate for participating and a ribbon for how they placed in their group. They also get a ride on the double-decker bus from the bowling alley to the Wahpeton Community Center. Wayne (Beyer, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director) puts that together.”
Traditionally, several athletes’ parents will attend the Twin Towns Area tournament. Athletes may also have a guardian in lieu of a parent or family member.
As another tournament nears, the Pauls are happy for the help from Bridgestone-Firestone and many volunteers, including their own family members and other Special Olympics supporters.
“It takes quite a bit to make sure everyone’s okay and having a good time,” Shar Paul said. “It’s for the athletes.”
