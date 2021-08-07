Braaten – Beckwith

Abby Braaten and Beau Beckwith will be married on Sept. 10, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, with a reception to follow at City Brew.
Parents of the bride are Teresa and Andrew Braaten, Barney, North Dakota.
Parents of the groom are Deb and Chuck Beckwith, Albion, Nebraska.
Grandparents of the bride are Harlan and Kathleen Isensee, Moorhead; Kaye Braaten, Wahpeton, and the late Allan Braaten, Barney.
Grandparents of the groom are Patricia Quillen and the late Merlin Quillen, Kimball, Nebraska; and the late Ross and Mary Beckwith, Albion.
Abby is a 2018 graduate of North Dakota State University, Fargo, and current dental student at Creighton University School of Dentistry, Omaha.
Beau is a 2012 graduate of University of Nebraska, Kearney, and is currently a commodity trader for Green Plains Cattle Company, Omaha.
The couple resides in Omaha, Nebraska.
