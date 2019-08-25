The 43rd Breckenridge High School Senior All Class Reunion was held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Wahpeton Community Center. 216 class members and their spouses from the BHS classes of 1944 through 1969 were in attendance. It was hosted by the class of 1969, which also celebrated their 50th high school class reunion on Friday, Aug. 9.
The master of ceremonies was John Blaufuss, a member of the class of 1969. The class of 1969 was the first class to graduate from the new high school.
The Senior All Class reunion was organized as the “Old School Reunion” in 1977 and included the classes of 1926, 1927 and 1928. The “Old School” was a brick building with many built-on additions, which stood on the lot where the Breckenridge Post Office is now located.
Glee Boldingh started plans for the first reunion. Glee graduated from the old school with the class of 1927, so it was the 50th anniversary of her graduation. The classes of 1926 and 1928 heard about plans for a class reunion and asked to be included.
The second reunion in 1928 included classes from 1920 through 1930. Each year more classes have been added as they celebrate their 50th class reunion so now every class through the present year class who has celebrated their 50th class reunion is included.
Every year the group gets together the second Saturday in August. A senior all class reunion book is printed each year and has almost 2,000 living former class members and their addresses listed in the book. Former class members who are deceased starting with the class of 1924 are also listed.
The reunion committee for the Senior All Class Reunion this year included: (from the class of 1969, the host class): John Blaufuss, Tim Cimbura, Diane Grenier Nelson, Dave Hasbargen, Holly Krier Berseth, Merrill Miranowski and Donna Strom Kerry.
The senior all class committee which served as advisors for the class of 1969 includes: Wayne Bezenek, chairman from the class of 1962, Mary Ann Conrad, secretary — 1961, Rose Ann Hulne, treasurer — 1964, Elaine Conzemius — 1958 and Linda Holecek — 1967, book chairpersons, Terry Boldingh — 1957, Janice Walter — 1959, Diane Rettig — 1961, Sheryl Myers — 1962, Sylvia Peterson — 1963, Sandy Olson — 1964, Margaret Marohl — 1964, Ruth Quam – 1965, Eldean Johnson – 1966, Linus Chizek – 1966, Wayne Fuder – 1967, and Diane Stubstad – 1967.
