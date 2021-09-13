The 44th Breckenridge High School Senior All Class Reunion was held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Wahpeton Community Center. A total of 226 class members and their spouses from the BHS classes from 1937 through 1971 were in attendance.
The oldest class member who attended the reunion was June Dobrika Edwards (102 years young), who graduated in 1937. The reunion was hosted by the classes of 1970 and 1971 who also celebrated their 50th and 51st high school class reunions Friday, Aug. 13 at the Wahpeton Event Center. No reunion was held last year because of COVID.
The emcees were Jay Schuler and Ann Clemmensen Hermes, both members of the class of 1970.
The Senior All Class reunion was organized as the “Old School Reunion” in 1977 and included the classes of 1926, 1927 and 1928. The “Old School” was a brick building with many built-on additions, which stood on the lot where the Breckenridge Post Office is now located.
Glee Boldingh started plans for the first reunion. Glee graduated from the old school with the class of 1927, so it was the 50th anniversary of her graduation. The classes of 1926 and 1928 heard about plans for a class reunion and asked to be included.
The second reunion in 1978 included classes from 1920 through 1930. Each year, more classes have been added as they celebrate their 50th class reunion so now every class through the present year class who has celebrated their 50th class reunion is included.
Every year, the group gets together the second Saturday in August. A senior all class reunion book is printed each year and has over 2,000 living former class members and their addresses listed in the book. Former class members who are deceased starting with the class of 1924 are also listed.
The reunion committee for the Senior All Class Reunion this year included from the class of 1970: Jay Schuler, Stephanie Grotluschen Miranowski, Chris Hasbargen Karlgaard, Jim Enkers, Kathy Krier Enkers, Kristi Swee Kuder, Linette Olson Meyers and Gene Thompson. From the class of 1971 included: Lynn Sabbe, Linda Langseth Manikowske, Debi Neppl Byars, Mike Byars, Paul Israelson, Tony Nordick, Gary Nordick, Jill Zluticky Walkup, John Walkup and Gail Enkers.
The senior all class committee which served as advisors for the reunion includes: Wayne Bezenek, chairman from the class of 1962, Mary Ann Conrad, secretary - 1961, Rose Ann Hulne, treasurer - 1964, Elaine Conzemius - 1958 and Linda Holecek - 1967, book chairpersons, Terry Boldingh - 1957, Diane Rettig - 1961, Sheryl Myers - 1962, Sylvia Peterson - 1963, Bonnie Wold, - 1963, Sandy Olson - 1964, Margaret Marohl - 1964, Ruth Quam – 1965, Eldean Johnson – 1966, Linus Chizek – 1966, Diane Stubstad – 1967, John Blaufuss – 1969, and Donna Kerry - 1969.
