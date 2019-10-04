The Breckenridge Public Library will host a free talk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 on the topic of outsmarting scammers. Gary Johnson, Senior Outreach Manager for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Minnesota and North Dakota, will be offer information about Scam Alerts, BBB Business reviews, and how attendees can empower themselves to take action in today’s marketplace. This talk is open to the public and offered free of charge.

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.

