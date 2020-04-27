Staying at home can feel difficult. Perhaps it’s because we haven’t found things, or are running out of things, to do. This is where digital books are here to save us. We have a large variety of books in our digital collection: cookbooks, craft books, foreign language studies, fiction, and audiobooks for everyone. This is wonderful for finding a new hobby, learning about a cool time period, or to relax with a good book.
There are some really good cookbooks in our digital collection. Cooking or baking is a great way to bond as a family, or just to do something nice for yourself. Sometimes there are ingredients that I can’t find, or don’t want to look for (Sorry, Mary Berry, I’m not buying figs.), but it’s fun to alter recipes to what you have on hand. Baking bread is relatively easy, and you can take out any frustration on it during the kneading process. Plus, you have warm bread, which for some of us (me) is an ultimate comfort food.
I discovered that I had a plethora of pipe cleaners in my closet. I couldn’t think of anything to make so I checked out the craft section in our digital collection. There were three books called “Stitch Encyclopedias,” each one covered something different — embroidery, crochet, and knitting. I still don’t know what to do with the pipe cleaners, but I have a new embroidery project to work on. There are so many more craft books besides those. There are origami, paper airplanes, rock painting, and even LEGO Adventure books.
We are very excited to announce that we also have a new streaming service called Hoopla for customers who reside within Lake Agassiz Regional Library’s seven county service area. Hoopla offers our customers online access to movies, television, music, ebooks, audiobooks, and comics.
If you don’t already have a library card we have a new feature on our website where you can sign up online. If you need to renew your card you are also welcome to call our library hotline 1-833-522-5275 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. or use the new chat feature on our website.
In addition to our digital collection we have additional resources and services on our website, www.larl.org, which you can access and use from home. There are links to online tools for different grade levels — early learners, grades K-6, and grades 7-12. Each resource has a short summary of what the link contains. There are great learning tools for all of the age groups. Along with our website, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/breckenridgepubliclibrary is another great place to discover new resources and services.
Our digital library is a great way for you to keep reading and enjoying the library during this time. You’ll still get that rush of excitement when holds come in for you. I’m already on the wait list for Marie Kondo’s new book, “Joy at Work,” and Lois Lowry’s novel, “On the Horizon.” There are lots of things to explore on our site, and in our digital library. Keep reading, keep learning, have fun, and happy National Library Week!
