Readers of WWII stories have a new book to dig into. Jean Edward Smith’s new novel, “The Liberation of Paris: How Eisenhower, de Gaulle, and von Choltitz saved the City of Light,” gives a concise account that follows the military leaders. I was pleased with the maps and pictures. It was helpful to have a face for some unfamiliar names.
During the war, Charles de Gaulle spent some of his time in London and gave radio speeches to the French people to inspire them to keep up a resistance. Unfortunately, many in Paris did not hear him. Churchill was one of the first to support him, and often stood up for de Gaulle when they’d talk to Roosevelt. The one American who got along with de Gaulle from first meeting him is Eisenhower. Ike pushed for Roosevelt to help align the United States’ goals with de Gaulle’s. Their friendship extended beyond the war, which Smith goes over in the last chapter.
I didn’t know much about Dietrich von Choltitz, besides the fact that he was a German General in charge of the Paris Occupation. Apparently he did far more than I thought. During the last stages of WWII, with the Allies closing in on the city, Hitler sent him orders to turn Paris into a “field of ruins.” Von Choltitz hid the orders. He talked to several people, each one agreeing with how ridiculous it would be to destroy the town.
Over the phone von Choltitz joked how he had set explosives in Notre Dame and under the Eiffel Tower. That later, he had said, could be used to block the Allies’ tanks. Surprisingly, von Choltitz was never tried for war crimes, and actually became a hero to the French people. His funeral was highly honored by the French.
This was a fascinating read. It was interesting to see how each of them contributed to the liberation of Paris. There were so many setbacks, especially for de Gaulle, to get through. For those interested in WWII books, this would definitely be a book to check out.
If you’d like a more in-depth look about the Occupation through the Parisians’ eyes, I’d also suggest checking out Ronald C. Rosbottom’s “When Paris Went Dark: the City of Light Under German Occupation, 1940-1944.” These two books pair well together, Smith’s is focused on the military and political leaders, while Rosbottom’s focuses on life inside the occupied city from the citizens’ perspective. Both are great and captivating reads.
Library News & Events:
Storytime — Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Exciting early literacy adventures with books, songs, crafts, and more!
After School Activities for Youth K-8 — Wednesday afternoons from 3:30 -5 p.m. First Wednesday of the month — Wii, Games, and Coloring; second Wednesday — STEM Learning opportunities; third Wednesday — Arts & Crafts activity; fourth Wednesday — LEGO Club; fifth Wednesday — Large Group Activities.
Whittlin’ Woodcarvers — First and third Thursdays of the month from 1-4 p.m. Bring your whittling or carving projects and tools share your skills and learn new ones during this casual get together. The Whittlin’ Woodcarvers meet on the first and third Thursday of the month and coffee is provided.
Hands-Only CPR class with the American Red Cross – Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. You can increase the chance of someone surviving a cardiac emergency with this FREE class. Learn how to deliver lifesaving CPR care without rescue breaths and be prepared.
Getting the Most Out of Your Library Card: Navigating the Catalog – March 12 at 6 p.m. This is a free class and registration is available through Breckenridge Community Education.
U.S. Census Applicant Day for Wilkin County Residents – Thursday, March 19 and Thursday April 16 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Vicki Clayton, Partnership Specialist for the U.S. Census will be here from to help applicants apply for census jobs. They are offering great weekly pay, flexible hours, and paid training.
Friends of the Library’s Used Book Sale — Friday, March 19 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Support your local library by finding yourself some great reads!
Like us on Facebook! Search “Breckenridge Public Library” to keep up to date on all library happenings. For more information on these and other programs, please call 218-643-2113 or visit the library at 205 7th St. N. Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Breckenridge Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.
