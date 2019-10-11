The number one goal for the Breckenridge Board of Education is to provide a world-class education for our children with a focus on each individual being career and/or college ready for their future.
The School Board strives to attain this goal while being good stewards of the resources and tax dollars available through the community.
On Sept. 16, 2019, the school board officially selected a consulting firm, InGensa, to lead us in a comprehensive process to develop a long-range facilities plan.
The school board also wants to hear from you as a community member regarding your thoughts about the district’s future.
After gathering staff and public input, we will host public meetings to share our findings.
The goal is to walk through this process together as a school district and community as we search collaboratively for the best solution for Breckenridge. The school board wants to be very clear that no decisions have been made at this time.
This process of discovery will be their guidepost for decision-making.
Superintendent Cordes is always interested in hearing from you. She can be reached via:
E-mail — cordesd@breckenridge.k12.mn.us
Phone — 218-643-6822
Mail — 810 Beede Avenue, Breckenridge, MN 56520
