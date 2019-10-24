Wahpeton’s Fall Choir Concert set for Oct. 28
A Fall Choir Concert is being presented by the Wahpeton High School Music Department. All four high school choirs, Freshmen Choir, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, and Encore will be performing.
The concert, free and open to the public, will be held in the high school auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. Monday Oct. 28.
Two selections by the combined choirs of 148 student-musicians will close the show
NDSCS Performing Arts Department to present Fall Concert Oct. 29
The NDSCS Performing Arts Department will present its first concert of the season on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bremer Bank Theatre in the Harry Stern and Ella Stern Cultural Center on the NDSCS campus in Wahpeton.
The concert will include performances by the NDSCS Jazz Band under the direction of Dr. Adam Hollingsworth, and the NDSCS Wildcat Singers under the direction of Bryan Poyzer. The groups are kicking off their touring season.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Snow ordinance starts Nov. 1
The City of Wahpeton Ordinances prohibits parking on public streets at the beginning of snow removal operations each year, which runs from Nov.1 to April 1. On-street parking is prohibited between the hours from 2-6 a.m. The purpose of this winter parking ban is to allow winter maintenance crews unobstructed snow removal and ice control routes in order to obtain maximum effectiveness of their efforts.
Police Officers may issue parking violations during snow plowing or snow removal operations in accordance with city ordinances. Vehicles which impede or prevent snow or ice control equipment from proceeding or which are deemed a public safety hazard shall be turned over immediately to Police Department and may be tagged and towed.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Public Service Announcement
Next Monday, Oct. 28 a contractor will be working on the traffic signals at Ninth Street North and the 210 Bypass in Wahpeton. The traffic signals will not be operational while the work is being completed. The intersection of Ninth Street North and the 210 Bypass will operate as a four-way stop while work on the traffic signals is being completed. The contractor plans to shut the traffic signals off at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 and anticipates having the traffic signals back in operation by 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.