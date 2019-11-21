Blood drive at Fairmount Community Center Nov. 22
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is hosting a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, today, Friday, Nov. 22 at Fairmount Community Center to help ensure a safe blood supply in our community. The goal is to recruit 33 people to donate blood with a goal of 33 units to be collected.
Anyone feeling well and healthy is encouraged to make their appointment by calling Carmen Swanson at 701-474-5810, visit www.bloodhero.com or call 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s Donor Reward program.
Blood donation takes an an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history the day they donate, at www.vitalant.org.
Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
BATON ROUGE, LA – The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
• Madison Gilles of Wahpeton at North Dakota State University
• Hattie Mauch of Wahpeton at North Dakota State University
• Jessica Syring of Walcott at North Dakota State University
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.
