Public Service Announcement from city of Wahpeton
The City of Wahpeton is asking residents and businesses to assist in clearing the snow around the fire hydrants so they can be easily accessed in case of a fire emergency.
Pikarski for years of service with FCCU
First Community Credit Union (FCCU) had one employee locally who recently celebrated milestone years of service to the company. She was recognized at the annual Christmas party in December.
Charlotte Pikarski, member service representative team lead in Wahpeton, celebrated her fifth year at the credit union.
During its 81-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union’s profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.
Breckenridge Public Utilities invests in your energy future
Breckenridge Public Utilities will continue to help its customers use energy more wisely in 2020.
“As a locally-owned municipal utility, our community is our top priority,” said Director of Public Services Neil Crocker. “Our Bright Energy Solutions rebate program helps our customers save money, while improving their comfort and protecting the environment.”
Breckenridge Public Utilities offers residential customers the following rebates for certified ENERGY STAR® equipment:
• Clothes washer: $25
• Refrigerator: $25
• Room air conditioner: $25
• Dehumidifier: $25
• Smart Thermostat: $25
• LED bulb: $1.50 — $4 Thermostats: $25 Residential customers can also receive these additional rebates:
• ChargePoint Home Electric Vehicle Charger: $500
• Air-Source heat pump: $250 — $950
• Central air conditioner: $250 — $450
• Bonus for cooling system certified Quality Installation: $100
• Central AC or heat pump tune-up: $30
• Geothermal heat pump: $200 per ton
• Heat pump water heater: $150Rebates are available for business customers, too.
Call Breckenridge Public Utilities at 218-643-4681 for more information, or visit brightenergysolutions.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.