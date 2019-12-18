Christmas service at country church
Pioneer Church in Christine, North Dakota, will host a special evening Christmas service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. The church is located at 17515 County Road 2 in Christine. For more information, call 701-215-2170.
NDSCS Division for Workforce Affairs adds four-week CDL training class
FARGO — The North Dakota State College of Science Division for Workforce Affairs announced today the addition of a four-week Commercial Drivers License (CDL) / Truck Driving training class at its NDSCS-Fargo location at 1305 19th Avenue North.
The CDL training class is designed to give individuals a good understanding of the trucking industry and prepare them to obtain their Class A CDL through classroom and behind-the-wheel training. Beginning in January 2020, the training will be available as a four-week class. Previously, the training was only available in a six-week format.
“We are excited to add this CDL training option so we can better serve the training needs for the truck driving industry,” said NDSCS Vice President for Workforce Affairs Tony Grindberg. “This new training class will offer the ability for our customers to complete their training more quickly as they prepare to take their CDL road test.”
Additional information about CDL training classes at NDSCS, including training cost, start dates and class registration information, can be found online at ndscs.edu/CDLtraining.
The NDSCS Division for Workforce Affairs also announced the addition of Class A CDL testing at its NDSCS-Fargo location. Individuals interested in taking their road test to obtain their Class A CDL can now schedule a time to do so with a licensed third-party tester at NDSCS-Fargo.
Appointments for the road tests are required, and can be scheduled by calling 701-231-6922. Additional information about CDL road tests at NDSCS, including test cost and requirements, is available online at ndscs.edu/CDLtesting.
CDL road tests are not available as part of the CDL training offered at NDSCS.
