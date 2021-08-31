I never was a big fan of funerals. They always seemed to be very sad and doleful necessary duties. People, other than family, who need the event for closure and necessary mourning, went to pay their respects, hear the eulogies and endure a time of pondering on the big question: “What’s it all about?”
There is another side to funerals available to the detached.
The funeral of “Poor Judd” in the musical, “Oklahoma,” presents a mischievous spoof of that dark subject: “Poor Judd is dead; poor Judd Fry is dead/ He’s lying there so peaceful and serene./ He had a heart of gold, and he wasn’t very old,/ and his fingernails have never been so clean.” ( Judd Fry, of course, is the villain of the play).
On the other hand, discerning pastors often use funerals as a major tool for evangelism, knowing that they present some of the few times chronic absentees ever set foot in a church. And some of the finest music, like the “Ave Maria,” and most moving eulogies, like Donne’s “No Man is an Island,” meditation can make a funeral truly life-changing, making death, as Wallace Stevens put it in “Sunday Morning,” “the mother of beauty.”
But it wasn’t until my mom’s funeral back in 1993, a funeral directed by one Bernard “Bun” Munson, when a “sea change” took place that it was truly amazing. There was something distinctly different about Bun; he wasn’t the obsequious, gloomy figure one associates with undertakers. Bun had an upbeat, happy personality that stood out no matter how sad a service might be. One wondered why he could ever have chosen to go into the funeral business.
Well, at my mom’s funeral at the Fairmount Methodist Church, my brother Charles, his buddy Gary Scorheim and I got up to sing one of the greatest hymns, “The Holy City.” “Last night as I lay sleeping/ I had a dream so fair, I stood in old Jerusalem beside the temple there.”
And then, out of the blue, brother Charles stopped everything and shared a personal note about the hymns our mom used to love: “ In the Garden,” “Steal Away,” and “Were You There.” Then, one of mom’s gal-pals, (I think it was Sadie Spear), recalled one of the parties they’d shared. Dorothy Kurtz remembered another and then Florence Dorglous. Before we knew it, many more folks wanted to share. A half-hour passed before we finally ended our song, and nobody had the slightest desire to sneak out and go home. The whole mood of the funeral changed from dolor to delight. Bun came up afterward and said, “That was amazing and really special: people went out of here laughing!”
At a celebration of life years later, Bun came over and said to me, “You know where all of this started don’t you?”
I wasn’t quite sure what he meant until he added, “At your mom’s funeral, you guys reminded us then that, for a Christian, death should be a celebration.”
Now most of the funerals have celebration time and some only have celebrations.
But I think God chose to use two upbeat, unforgettable people, Anne Pinkney and Bun Munson, to remind us of King Solomon’s proverb in Ec. 7:3 “A good name is better to be desired than a precious ointment, and the end of life than the beginning.”
My mom’s breech birth was an ordeal that killed her mother and left mom with physical deformity that might have stopped many, but Anne Pinkney overcame it and many other heartbreaks to leave the world joyously and more than a conqueror.”
And Bun Munson was one of the youngest 90- year-olds I ever knew. His father died when Bun was 3 and his mother’s nursing career had her moving the family often back during the depression. But Bun still went on to a full, productive life, making many fine contributions to mortuary science and training a number of gifted and capable apprentices including Craig and Sue Caspers, and Doug Peterson.
What God did in bringing together two indomitable spirits, Mom and Bun, was create a synergy that changed “the American way of death” forever. Truly in both of these great people, “Death is swallowed up in Victory.”
Bun’s beautiful window, Jeanette, came up to me at Econofoods not long ago to say how much she liked my columns. I dedicate this one to you, Jeanette. Be blessed, sweet lady!
