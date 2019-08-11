North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum re-appointed Dean Overby of Wahpeton as Chairman of the Administrative Committee on Veterans Affairs (ACOVA) and another three-year term. Dean also serves on the Governing Board for the Veterans home and is a life member and past commander of the American Legion.
While on the ACOVA Chairman Overby will oversee and appoint members to several subcommittees which serve the Veterans of North Dakota. The ACOVA oversees the expenditures of the Post War Trust Fund interest earnings, legislative laws concerning veterans, ND Department of Veterans Affairs, and the governing board of the Veterans Home.
The ACOVA is comprised of 15 voting members, each appointed by the governor, representing the five major veteran organizations in the state. Each year, the governor is to appoint one member from a list of two names submitted by the following veteran organizations: American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS, and Vietnam Veterans of America.
The committee is also comprised of three non-voting members who are to serve in an advisory capacity – the North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, the Medical Center Director of the Federal Veterans Affairs, and the Executive Director of Job Service North Dakota.
The governor also appointed new member Glenn Wahus of Watford City and Dan Brown of Williston. Jim Verwey of Valley City was re-appointed as the secretary. Members currently serving on the ACOVA are; Richard Belling of West Fargo, Alan Fehr of Dickinson, Roy Fillion of Grand Forks, Dave Hilleren of New Town, Gary Maddock of Bismarck, Dave Rice of Fargo, Tom Ryan of Williston, Marlin Schneider of Bismarck, Murray Strom of Steele and Hal Weninger of New Town.
The 15-member committee will hold their next meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in Steele, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.