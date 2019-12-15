When is it legal to sell a horse that isn’t yours? Apparently, more often than you would like to believe.
According to the non-profit group, Stolen Horse International, also known as NetPosse.com, just about any horse can be sold or stolen quickly, easily and sometimes legally. Even from a trusted friend, you would be hard pressed to prosecute or even get him back!
Take the story of a woman who was moving from North Carolina to North Dakota last year. She left her horses in North Carolina with a friend, paid board and told her she would send transport for her horses within the next six months, as soon as she had settled in her new home. When it came time to transport the horses, phone calls to her friend, the stable owner, went unanswered. Finally, an answer was sent – the lady’s horses had both died in a storm.
Devastated, the woman contacted a veterinarian, who serviced the farm where her horses were boarded in North Carolina. The veterinarian went to the farm, but was refused entrance. At this point the police were called to the farm to investigate by the distraught owner. The police were told that the horses were abandoned and the stable owner had sold the horses.
The police refused to prosecute the stable owner because they deemed the incident a civil matter. The two parties would need to deal with this in court. This incident was deemed a civil matter because horses, no matter how much we treat them like family, are in fact, personal property.
Thousands of dollars later, the owner found and tracked down her horses and their new owner. The new owner had no idea what had transpired. He only purchased horses he believed the stable owner had a right to sell. He was sued in court by the original owner and lost the right to his newly purchased horses. The stable owner however, walked away and the only people who lost in this battle were the original owner and the newly misled owner.
So, how can you protect yourself and your horses from a similar situation? First, get everything in writing. Make sure the boarding contract has both of your signatures and date on the contract. Most importantly, read the small print. Is the stable owner able to act as your agent, which means they can act as your horse’s owner? If you default on your boarding payment how much time do you have before the horse can be seized and sold for board due?
Do you have an actual bill of sale for your horse? Did you know that registration papers are NOT legal proof you own the horse? A dated bill of sale is the only legally recognized contract to prove you actually own your horse.
This time of year, good deals can be found on horses for sale. Traditionally, in the fall and winter, it is a buyer’s market. Owners do not want to feed a horse they want to sell, so they will take a loss to move it off of their feed bill. Some horses are even given away at this time of year.
If you find yourself in this situation make sure to put everything in writing and even if a horse is given to you, pay the previous owner one dollar and write that down in a simple contract, bill of sale. If you do not exchange some monetary compensation, the previous owner can, if they change their minds, say they did not intend to sell the horse to you, only lease it. So, be smart, get it in writing and then do the following steps to protect your investment.
Create a “Poor Man’s Copyright” by taking an envelope, enclose the signed and dated bill of sale, photos of the horse, pulled hair of the horse (for DNA proof if needed) and seal the envelope and mail it to yourself. Do NOT open the envelope when it is delivered back to you. This sealed, stamped envelope should then be stored in a safe place, like a safe deposit box, so that you have actual proof that the horse is indeed yours, with a legally binding bill of sale. Happy Trails!
