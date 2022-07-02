Campbell, cancer survivor, makes Wahpeton proud at USA Nationals

David Campbell, Milnor, North Dakota, made the Wahpeton Special Olympics Area Program proud as he played for the Team North Dakota basketball team at the USA National Games in Orlando, Florida.
It has been quite the journey for David – like four quarters and a couple overtime periods in a basketball game.
Six years ago, David played outstanding during the district tournament at Jamestown and the state tournament at the Minot Dome. He is a smooth left-handed player who drives hard to the basket and makes lots of steals on defense. David played so well in the Magic City that he was named to the All-State Tournament Team after leading the Gators to a championship.
David was experiencing painful stomach aches and a medical examination summoned him to a hospital bed. Major surgery removed large malignant tumors around his stomach and chest. It was the first step in his cancer fight and David faced months of radiation and chemotherapy.
Two years later, David rejoined the basketball team. It was a thrill to see David walk into the gymnasium and perform as though nothing had happened. No self-pity on his part! He gave Coach Troy Vosberg a hug and said it was good to be back again. David was our gift that day.
Fast forward to fall 2021, when David was chosen for the 10-player Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) basketball team to compete in the USA Games held once every four years. It committed him to practice layups for months in a Milnor gym. Basketball is among 19 Olympics-style team and individual sports. It was the largest USA Games in Special Olympics history.
Special Olympics often provides lifetime memories. It was David’s first time in an airplane, leaving from Fargo Hector Airport.
It was a thrill for David to experience opening ceremonies at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Walking in with Team North Dakota, along with 5500 other athletes and coaches from all 50 states, The Parade of Athletes walked into a full stadium of standing, applauding and raucous spectators that was skin trembling. Grammy Award-winning Sara Barilles, Disney Live Entertainment and 500 performers created a festive event. The lighting of the Flame of Hope accommodated by the crowd’s roar officially kicked off the games. It was broadcast nationally on ABC Television.
Braedan Hanson, SOND sports director, commented, “They did awesome! They had three divisioning round games and won one game and lost two. In one of our games in the divisioning rounds David had our first seven points! They then played two tournament games for medals and ended up winning the bronze medal!”
North Dakota played against teams from Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Colorado.
He added, “David is such a good guy and he is so kind. Everyone had a great time. We got to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom and it was a ton of fun. I brought David and three others to the Lion King festival performance and it was really cool! Then everyone also had the chance to go to Disney’s Magic Kingdom where all of our athletes took a bunch of pictures and go on rides! Overall, I can’t say enough good things about David as he was very kind and respectful!”
Walt Disney World is among the world’s fun destinations. No matter your age, one feels like a young child amongst Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and thrilling rides. After David’s exhausting health fight, he likely pinched himself to remind him of his great comeback, hard work, fortune and reward.
David is an excellent ball handler and enjoyed dribbling the ball up the court against tight defense. He said the offensive and defensive skills he learned in Wahpeton helped him compete against tall opponents.
David is a joy to coach. He is receptive to coaching, works hard, is respectful to others, has a positive attitude, involves his teammates and appreciates the opportunities. David is a role model for all Special Olympics athletes.
It is pretty easy to cheer for David Campbell.
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
