Can you speak horse?

“Can you bring over that Bay gelding and put him in the crossties? I think he is going to need another flake, I think he is a hard keeper.”
Can you decipher the previous paragraph? If you are a horse person it makes complete sense, but if you are new to the equestrian scene it may be a bit more difficult. We sometimes forget that the horse terminology we use daily may actually sound like a completely foreign second language to new horse enthusiasts.
These common horse terms below are things that we do with our horses or things that we do when we ride our horses. For new riders or owners entering the horse community these terms may sound odd so the below translations should help.
Mare/Filly: A female horse over the age of 4 is a mare, under the age of 4, she is a filly.
Stallion/Colt: A male, un-castrated horse over the age of 4 who is capable of breeding is a stallion. A colt is a male horse under the age of 4, who is un-castrated.
Gelding: A male horse, of any age, who has been castrated.
Hand: The unit of measurement referring to the horse’s height. A “hand” is equal to 4 inches. The horse is measured from the ground to the top of his shoulder, which is called the wither. The wither is the raised part at the base of horse’s neck.
Tack: All the equipment used to work with or ride a horse, i.e. saddle, bridle, halter.
Tacking Up Horse: Saddling and bridling the horse to get ready to ride.
Flake of hay: A section of compacted hay broken off from a larger bale of hay, usually approximately 12 to 15 pounds.
Cavaletti: Poles placed on the ground. These are used in training the horse, to help him be mindful and step lightly over them.
Action: Movement of the horse, way of going
Gaits of horse: The type/speed of movement of the horse, i.e.: walk, trot, canter, gallop.
Barn sour/Buddy sour: Horse does not want to leave his stable or doesn’t want to leave his horse companion, may act up if taken away from barn or friends.
Sound/Unsound: If a horse is considered “sound” it means they are comfortable and not showing any lameness or soreness. If a horse is unsound it means they are injured or lame or sore.
Broke: Horse has been trained to ride.
Green/Greenbroke: Horse is just beginning its training under saddle, inexperienced, not too steady or reliable yet.
Hot/Hot Horse: Referring to the horse’s temperament, horse may be excitable or strong moving in its movements or way of going, high strung.
Bomb Proof: Horse is very calm and can be ridden by most anyone, even with little horse riding experience, nothing fazes this horse.
Backing the horse: Getting on the horse, riding the horse.
Easy/Hard Keeper: Easy keeper is a horse that doesn’t require much feed to maintain a proper weight, hard keeper is a horse that is difficult to keep weight or condition on him.
Change your rein: Change the direction in the way of going in the arena.
Put your leg on him/give him more leg: Apply pressure with your lower leg or legs to drive the horse forward and help him use his hind end more strongly to engage his hindquarters.
Cross ties: A way of securing a horse in an aisle way to groom him, a snap attached to a rope goes from the wall the horse’ halter on both sides of his nose.
Soften your hand: Letting your hand become more responsive on the reins, less grip.
Aids of rider: These are directions given to the horse via different means, i.e.: rein aids are directions given to the horse via the reins to the horse, seat aids are cues that the rider is giving the horse while riding, leg aids are the rider’s legs giving direction to the horse. Aids may also be “artificial” like a whip or spur.
Cribbing: A behavioral disorder where the horse grabs an object with its teeth and then forces itself to swallow air, can cause veterinary problems.
Grade horse: A horse without registration papers, can be any number of horse breed crosses.
