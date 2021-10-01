The word “humble” often gets thrown around, but it is the most accurate way for Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman and Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen to describe their friend, the late Lonnie Halverson.
Halverson, who died Tuesday, Sept. 28 at age 78, served the Twin Towns Area with continued involvement in Chahinkapa Zoo and the operations of the Prairie Rose Carousel. Jensen remembered the first time that members of the public saw a renovated carousel horse.
“It was the Chamber of Commerce dinner and Lonnie did not want to go,” Jensen said. “Jim (Oliver) did a lot of the showmanship stuff and when it came time to unveil the horse, there were a lot of oohs and ahs. People were asking, ‘Who did this?’ It was kind of the end of that night’s program and right after, everyone came to pat Lonnie on the back. They said, ‘Wow, I didn’t know you did that.’”
The success of the Prairie Rose Carousel renovation was a turning point for Halverson. While he continued being humble — Diekman laughed as she recalled a time when he briefly eluded a zoo guest looking to shower him with compliments — he also took pride in his work.
“I was always so respectful of Lonnie. You would see him working, doing so many things. Right from the beginning, it inspired me to always do my very best. And as a volunteer, he always got right to work,” Diekman said.
Halverson and Diekman were stationed close to each other during the 1997 Red River Flood. While she monitored Chahinkapa Zoo, he monitored the Prairie Rose Carousel. The experience allowed her to bond with Halverson.
“Everything he did was for the good of someone or something,” she said. “You hear the expression, ‘jack of all trades and master of nothing.’ Well, that’s not true with Lonnie. He mastered everything he did, for his church, his neighbors, the zoo and especially the carousel. He was a perfectionist. It showed in everything he did and especially his care of the carousel.”
Jensen thinks that Halverson’s attitude helped make his work a success.
“He’d get up at 4 a.m. and start working with the horses. The exercise helped. On a hot, humid day, sometimes that’s all he could do. And he also did a lot of work for his church (St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton). You’d bring him things to make or repair and Lonnie would do that. Still, they called him ’The Carousel Man.’ He’s going to be missed, big time,” Jensen said.
Daily News visited the Prairie Rose Carousel when it celebrated 25 years in Wahpeton on Nov. 25, 2017. The event included visitors like Abraham Croonenberghs, 3, and Margaret Hingst, who celebrated her 98th birthday.
“The most fun is watching the people’s faces as they ride, adults and kids alive,” Halverson said. “(Restoration) took us over four years. Every horse took 80 hours of repair work. Delores (Berg) spent just about that much time painting.”
Some of Halverson’s favorite carousel riders were from Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
“They were mentally handicapped. One girl got on her horse and as she rode, she smiled. They told me it was the first time she smiled in months. She really enjoyed it. It’s stuff like that which makes it all worthwhile,” he said.
Halverson’s funeral was held Friday, Oct. 1 in Wahpeton. Arrangements were entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home and he was buried in Calvary Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.