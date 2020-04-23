Celebrating 68 years of marriage

Russell and Betty Thane, who live at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Monday, April 20. Russell met Betty in the fall of 1951 at a Baptist church. It was commonly known that if you wanted to meet and go out with a nice girl, you could do this there. Russell and Johnny Adams went to the Temple Baptist Church in Amarillo, Texas one evening. That’s where the young men met up with some nice girls, once of which was Betty. They took the girls home, but Betty didn’t know it was his car because Johnny was driving. They dated throughout the winter of 1951 and 1952. Russell guesses he proposed to her in March 1952. They were married April 20, 1952.
