Daily News and News Monitor staff and their guests enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of Chahinkapa Zoo this week, to celebrate the newspapers’ wins in the 2020 North Dakota Newspaper Association Awards, handed out earlier this year. Pictured, guests watch as Talukan the orangutan goes through a training exercise, which allows the zookeepers to carry out physical examinations of the animals on a regular basis. For more photos of the tour, check out this weekend's Goodlife page.
Celebrating wins with a Chahinkapa Zoo tour
Frank Stanko
