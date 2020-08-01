CENSUS BUREAU TO BEGIN NONRESPONSE FOLLOWUP IN NORTH DAKOTA ON JULY 30
The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that it will begin following up with households in select areas that have not responded to the 2020 Census. The entire state of North Dakota is on the Nonresponse Followup (NRFU) list and will begin operations July 30. This means that Census workers (enumerators) will be physically visiting non-response households with the intent of getting them to fill out the Census.
All other area census offices across the country are scheduled to begin followup work on August 11. All offices will conclude work no later than October 31.
Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020. Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
North Dakota's self-response rate of 61.8 percent means that approximately 157,000 households have not responded and will need to be visited by a Census representative.
Some important points about safety:
· All census takers are trained on social distancing protocols.
· Also, the U.S. Census Bureau provides masks and requires all census takers to wear them while conducting their work. 2020 Census interviews are quick – just about 10 minutes long and all surveys can be done 6 feet apart.
· The following steps should be taken to verify the identity of a census worker.
o First, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
o If someone has questions about an enumerator’s identity, they can contact the North Dakota state operations office to speak with a Census Bureau representative. That phone number is 701-561-5508.
NORTH DAKOTA SELF-RESPONSE RATE IS AT 61.9 PERCENT
North Dakota is at 61.9 percent as of July 20 with 50.0 percent of respondents using the Internet. The nation is at 62.2 percent. Burleigh County continues to lead the way in North Dakota counties with 75.6 percent. Morton County is second at 69.7 percent.
CENSUS BUREAU STILL LOOKING FOR JOB APPLICANTS – ESPECIALLY IN WESTERN ND
In North Dakota, the U.S. Census Bureau needs additional applicants across the entire western part of the state and in counties that contain tribal lands. Enumerator (door-to-door Census taker) positions pay from $18-$21 per hour. The work is flexible, and mileage is also reimbursed at the federal rate.
· Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs. Applications can complete the entire application process online.
· The Census Bureau wants to hire people from local communities to make sure everyone in your community is counted in the 2020 Census.
· The Census Bureau is also looking for people who are bilingual in English and another language spoken within the community. These language skills help the Census Bureau reach everyone.
· Don’t worry if you don’t hear back immediately, as candidates are continuously selected throughout census operations. The latest schedule can be found on the operational adjustments webpage.
· If you are selected for a position, you can expect to get a call and an email from the Census Bureau approximately three days prior to training.
MOBILE QUESTIONNAIRE ASSISTANCE SITES STARTING IN NORTH DAKOTA
U.S. Census Bureau staff – in coordination with local business and community partners – are offering assistance with answering questions and helping people respond to the 2020 Census. These efforts are mostly being targeted to areas of low self-response. This program – called Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) – is a separate activity from census takers going door to door to count households that have not yet responded.
• Representatives will visit open, public places in the lowest responding areas of the nation.
• The local Census Response Representatives will help people complete the census on a 2020 Census tablet or on their own device, while practicing social distancing and utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE).
TAKE THE CENSUS NOW TO HELP YOUR COMMUNITY
· We are strongly encouraging the public to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. You can also respond by phone or mail.
· You can complete the 2020 Census online in English or 12 other languages and find assistance in many more at 2020census.gov. It has never been easier to respond on your own.
Encourage others to respond.
· Please make sure your friends, family and social networks know about the importance of responding. Responding now will minimize the need to send census takers out into communities to follow up.
