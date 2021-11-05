Chahinkapa holding second ‘Tickle Your Ribs’ fundraiser

“Tickle Your Ribs,” a fundraiser for Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, was so successful in 2020 that the zoo is bringing it back this year.
While the zoo hopes to return to the popular annual “Wild Game Shows” in the future, leaders and supporters are happy to offer a delicious twist on giving. Here’s what you need to know.
When?
Friday, Nov. 19.
What’s being sold?
Heat and eat meals with smoked ribs, house BBQ sauce, cheesy hash browns and steakhouse slaw.
What else is being sold?
Raffle tickets, with the winners being announced at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 on Facebook. “For your convenience, you may use cash or check and purchase from a zoo staff or board member,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “You may also do so on site at the zoo office.” The zoo is located at 1004 RJ Hughes Drive, Wahpeton.
What’s being raffled?
Fabulous prizes, including an exclusively-donated and designed Kimber 1911 .45 handgun, snowboarding packages, meat, an experience to appeal to Minnesota Twins fans, cash, appliances and other entertainment opportunities.
How much are the raffle tickets?
Each sells for $20.
How much is the food?
A half rack meal costs $28, while a full rack meal costs $48.
Where do I get my food?
The Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S. Meals will be distributed from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 19. Organizers are asking that everyone pre-order their food, as it allows for efficiency.
