Chahinkapa holding second ‘Tickle Your Ribs’ fundraiser

Heat and eat meals with smoked ribs, house BBQ sauce, cheesy hash browns and steakhouse slaw are being sold as part of 'Tickle Your Ribs.' Pre-ordering is required.

“Tickle Your Ribs,” a fundraiser for Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, was so successful in 2020 that the zoo is bringing it back this year.

While the zoo hopes to return to the popular annual “Wild Game Shows” in the future, leaders and supporters are happy to offer a delicious twist on giving. Here’s what you need to know.

When?

Friday, Nov. 19.

What’s being sold?

What else is being sold?

Raffle tickets, with the winners being announced at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 on Facebook. “For your convenience, you may use cash or check and purchase from a zoo staff or board member,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “You may also do so on site at the zoo office.” The zoo is located at 1004 RJ Hughes Drive, Wahpeton.

What’s being raffled?

Fabulous prizes, including an exclusively-donated and designed Kimber 1911 .45 handgun, snowboarding packages, meat, an experience to appeal to Minnesota Twins fans, cash, appliances and other entertainment opportunities.

How much are the raffle tickets?

Each sells for $20.

How much is the food?

A half rack meal costs $28, while a full rack meal costs $48.

Where do I get my food?

The Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S. Meals will be distributed from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 19. Organizers are asking that everyone pre-order their food, as it allows for efficiency.

How do I place my order?

By visiting https://gift-shop-3.square.site/. You can also call the zoo at 701-642-8709 to place and order or learn more.

Are the rib dinners included in the price of a raffle ticket?

No, rib dinners and raffle tickets are sold separately.

When can I start purchasing my raffle tickets and pre-order my rib dinner?

Right now.

What are Chahinkapa Zoo’s richest core values?

Conservation, education and family recreation.

