Central Park in New York City is one of the world’s most-visited tourist attractions. In our own small way, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton compares favorably as an Upper Midwest destination. There are few parks with all of its amenities.
Tourism, visits and economic development are high considerations of the Chahinkapa Park complex. Most important, though, is its role for the common Twin Towner.
Central Park is a gathering spot for picnics. So is Chahinkapa, with three climate controlled picnic shelters – Hughes, Optimists and Rosemeade Chalet, two enclosed shelters – Keeble and Langendorfer and a couple open shelters – Band and Gagelin.
Central Park offers tours with a horse and carriage. Chahinkapa Park tours can be in a 1950’s English double-decker bus refurbished by the Rotary Club.
Weddings are often held in Central Park. In Chahinkapa Park, weddings are held in the beautifully renovated Prairie Rose Chapel with stained glass windows and church furnishings from places of faith.
Central Park has a six-acre zoo. We are blessed with a 16-acre Chahinkapa Zoo that boasts more than 200 animals from six continents representing more than 100 species.
A historic carousel attracts riders of all ages in Central Park. So does the 1926 Prairie Rose Carousel, one of 150 restored antique carousels in the country in Chahinkapa Park.
Bicycles can be rented in Central Park. The Kiwanis Club sponsors a bike rental program at the zoo entrance during the zoo season. Central Park rents boats. We do canoes and kayaks.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of Central Park’s main attractions. We are fortunate that the Richland County Historical Museum with antique Rosemeade pottery and our rich agricultural history is portrayed at the Chahinkapa Park entrance.
Central Park has cherry blossoms in the spring. We are blessed with fragrant purple lilac blossoms along the 1st Street curve around Chahinkapa Park.
Famous people are recognized in Central Park like Shakespeare Garden. Chahinkapa Park hosted famed Pulitzer Prize writer Louise Erdrich, one of our own, this past summer at a memorable reception.
The Beatles offered a concert in Central Park in February 1964. We are fortunate to listen to Kroshus and Krew and the Community Band outdoor concerts in Chahinkapa Park during Music in the Park.
People love ice skating on a Central Park pond. We are fortunate to skate on a Chahinkapa Park pond and play hockey on multipurpose court every winter.
Outdoor basketball courts are popular in Central Park, just like they are on the multipurpose court in Chahinkapa Park.
Central Park has a beautiful conservatory. Chahinkapa Park is fortunate to have a landscape of heirloom daylilies on the north Hughes Shelter berm and a hosta garden sponsored by Aurene Kragness between two ponds.
Sculptures like “Alice in the Wonderland” bring public art to Central Park. We are pleased to display incredible works of art like the Caspers Family Hearts, Ken Nyberg’s dinosaur, Fred Kohl’s Big Foot and Andrew Nyberg’s moose in Chahinkapa Park’s Sculpture Park.
Central Park offers bouldering and the “Summit Rock.” Michael Allmendinger designed the Sculpture Park to be serenaded by large boulders, remnants of the Lake Agassiz receding shoreline era along the North Dakota / South Dakota border.
Variable topography was a design feature of Central Park. Chahinkapa Park’s terrain was changed when the flood protective levees were designed by the Corps of Engineers.
Central Park has tennis courts, a swim pool, trails, fireworks, playgrounds, memorial benches, sledding hill, softball fields, Christmas lighting, sand volleyball and a band shell. Chahinkapa Park – 11 checks and maybe not matched by a contiguous golf course, archery range and a flowing natural resource – the Red River.
Central Park and a New York City Marathon are on a retiree’s bucket list. And it has been a small fortune to live as Chahinkapa Park’s neighbor for our memorable family years!
Wayne Beyer is the director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
