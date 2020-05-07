One of the unfortunate fallouts of COVID-19 is the inability of people to pay last respects on a personal basis. The obituaries are filled with statements like “a private service is pending” and “a celebration of life will be held at a later date.”
Parks and Recreation have lost a few good friends over the last few months, some before the pandemic.
Marge Haugen, for many years, was a Chahinkapa Zoo souvenir store employee so valued the building was named after her. She started as an Experience Works client and we have been so fortunate to benefit from this senior citizen employment program.
Marge was a regular attendee at our Art4Life sessions at Siena Court. It was fun to listen to her and Betty Olson, another elder gone to heaven, talk about their girls basketball days at Galchutt High School. Marge was able to tell Betty how all the girls looked up to her during their playing years, a few decades afterwards.
Carmen Plummer quietly passed away but he made lots of impactful noise during his days on Earth. We’ve always admired Carmen and all the Head of the Red Youth Activities Association members who had the vision to build an indoor ice arena.
Carmen embodied the Rotary Club as a member who always got involved. He was influential with the building of Hughes Shelter and the monument that listed sponsors. The English double-decker bus was another fun project.
Carmen was an incredible mentor for the Kinship Program and young boys who benefitted from his wit and positive outlook on life. It was easy to love this guy!
Clint Hage recently passed away and was another Siena Court client who relished Music4Life. It was magic to watch Clint close her eyes, sing, hum and tap her feet to the tunes of favored music from the past.
Clint was very proud of her highly skilled Richland 44 basketball playing sons and her booming voice would let everybody know it. She also let referees know when they missed a call. Clint would chuckle when told refs didn’t hear her as we were deaf and blind.
Kenny Skoog is the first Wahpeton person known to this writer who died from COVID-19. One could never miss this former railroad lifer and redhead’s infectious laugh and storytelling.
Kenny was a proud charter member of the Buffalo Club who has been integral to the success of Chahinkapa Zoo. This past winter may have been the first annual meeting he missed. We were fortunate that so many local old-timers were faithful to the zoo and its bison exhibit.
Jim Harchenko, the father of Recreation Supervisor LaRee Bumgarner passed away. Jim was a Beach, North Dakota farmer who previously worked for the park maintenance staff. Our grounds always benefit when a hard-working retired farmer is hired.
Dale Lambrecht, the father of former Recreation Supervisor Brett Lambrecht also died recently. Dale was the king of one-liners and passed on his humor to sons Brett and Brock. We also enjoyed seeing Dale at Art4Life at Siena Court.
Dennis Enger may not be known to the locals but the deceased Mayville Zoo Director loved critters and for several years managed their zoo along the Goose River. The small zoo community in North Dakota works closely together to offer wildlife and conservation education.
The Wahpeton Park Board has been fortunate to benefit from many people who during their lifetimes impacted park facilities and recreation programs. We celebrate their lives for the gifts they bestowed on others and left the world a better place by their presence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.