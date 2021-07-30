Financial planners Will Uhlich, second from left, Thomas Larson and Tony Van Dyke took part in a Thursday, July 29 ribbon-cutting ceremony outside Thrivent Financial, 118 Sixth St. N. in Wahpeton. Sixth Street North has seen much activity since the summer of 2020, including the demolition of a former National Guard armory, the creation of Shawn McCann and Kimberly Wood’s underwater aquarium mural and the openings and relocations of local businesses. Flanking the men are Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Amanda Crouse, left, and Diana Hermes, right. Chamber Executive Director Lisa Kunkel and Ambassador Carla Broadland also took part in the welcoming ceremony, which included a tour, grilling and opportunities to win prizes.
Chamber helps Thrivent celebrate new downtown location
Frank Stanko
