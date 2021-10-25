Chapter J P.E.O. held a social meeting Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Chahinkapa Zoo and the Wilkin Drink & Eatery. At the Zoo, we enjoyed a tour from Addy, lead keeper. We watched Tal receive training and learned interesting facts about him.
We visited the rhinos, Gunnar and Gideon, and learned a lot about these beautiful and big creatures. Our last visit was with the kangaroos where we fed them bananas. What a wonderful zoo we have in Wahpeton. Thank you for the great tour Chahinkapa Zoo!
We then enjoyed a meal together at the Wilkin Drink & Eatery where we enjoyed great food and conversation.
Chapter J P.E.O. held their meeting on Monday, Oct. 11 at Evergreen United Methodist Church with Linda Bailey serving as hostess. We had 14 members who answered to roll call. For the program we each participated in the report of our 2021 Virtual Convention of International Chapter.
The next meeting of Chapter J was held Oct. 25, 2021, and began with a social at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
