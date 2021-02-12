It may feel as if winter has just begun, but peeking around the corner spring is coming up quick on the radar. Similar to the annual seed catalogs that are sent out in winter, spawning thoughts of spring, the veterinary supply companies are now starting to send out their vaccination spring specials.
Even though it seems spring and summer are far away, the preparation for those seasons is best started now. Summer brings warm temperatures, but along with it, necessary preventative veterinary care to protect our horses from diseases and pests. By making an effort to prepare earlier for our spring and summer there will be more days to enjoy when it does arrive. In our northern climate, we need to take advantage of as much good weather as we can.
Every year as the temperature rises, so do the swarms of mosquitoes, gnats and flies. It’s not bad enough that we have to deal with their pesky behavior but what is much more sinister is that these insects can carry disease and infection to ourselves, horses and pets. The way to prevent these diseases is through vaccinations of our horses and pets.
Annual spring vaccination of horses helps to protect them from transmission of disease and illness throughout the year. However, vaccination of horses needs time to take effect, so after you give the vaccinations it does take a few weeks for the horse to reach it’s most protective state of health. That’s why it’s important to plan now.
Even with our colder temperatures, it’s not uncommon to see illness start here as early as April. The American Association of Equine Practitioners suggests administration of core vaccinations to be given, at minimum, annually to your horse. The following equine vaccines meet the “core criteria” for our area: Eastern/Western Equine Encephalomyelitis (EEE/WEE), rabies, tetanus and West Nile virus.
The best course of action is to contact your local veterinarian and ask about the vaccinations she recommends for your horse which may also include the EHV-1 (Rhino) vaccine and the core vaccinations mentioned above. Don’t forget many horses will be moving to events around the region and care should be taken when co-mingling horses to minimize the chances of contracting disease. Prepare for and enjoy a great riding season ahead! Happy Trails!
