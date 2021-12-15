“Look to Christ,” a choral and orchestral piece by Paul Cravens, received its world premiere Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 in Wahpeton.
Cravens’ composition was written specifically for “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” the 2021 Christmas cantata performed by the Community Choir and Orchestra. Under the co-direction of Kent Loken and Jana Berndt, the choir and orchestra performed for audiences of locals and visitors, doing so in support of a charitable cause.
“All (are) donating their time and talents, with the free-will offerings (accepted at performances) going to the Richland-Wilkin Food Backpack program,” Annette Loken, the cantata’s outreach leader, said previously.
Donations for 2021 will again be earmarked for the Richland-Wilkin Food Backpack program, with a presentation to Program Director Laurie Drewlow coming soon.
In recent years, generous donations from the community have allowed the cantata to raise thousands of dollars for the Richland-Wilkin Food Backpack program. The grand total includes more than $13,000 raised in 2019.
“In 2020, the cantata was unable to perform due to COVID-19, but the group still raised $3,170,” Loken said.
Daily News was on hand when the Community Choir and Orchestra had a dress rehearsal of sorts on the afternoon of Dec. 11. Kent Loken joked that the 7 p.m. performance that evening would be the final dress rehearsal. In addition to the Saturday night performance, there was a 2 p.m. matinee the next afternoon.
For those who may have missed “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” it is available on YouTube under “Community Christmas Cantata — 2021.”
“Join our community cantata group as they tell the story of Jesus’ birth in song, narration and orchestration,” Berndt wrote.
The performances were scheduled to feature the voices of 65 local community members and the playing of 30 members of the Concordia College Orchestra and community. Narration by Kristina Lankow was delivered by local voice and music talent Bill Dablow.
“Cravens has written a beautiful piece of literature that reminds the listener that even with all the disharmony in the world, Christmas brings us together. Paul’s original piece, ‘Look to Christ,’ is haunting and healing at the same time,” Kent Loken said.
Loken is a retired K-12 music educator and music administrator, Daily News previously reported. Lankow is a marketing specialist at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota. Cravens is a freelance composer and graduate of Concordia College and the University of New Hampshire with an extensive portfolio of compositions.
“His music is intensely emotional, with rich harmonies and lush orchestration,” Annette Loken wrote.
