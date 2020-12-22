Christmas conversation starter

Have you ever wondered why hard candy, from Life Savers to candy canes, became so popular at Christmas? Or why there’s a song about getting through a “Hard Candy Christmas”?
Back in the day, hard candy was cheaper than softer and especially filled candy. It could also be easily made in bulk. Because of this, hard candy was readily available whether you were a merchant or if you couldn’t afford other goodies, let alone an array of presents.
As the years have gone by, candy prices have more or less become equal and hard candy is a Christmas staple in its own right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.