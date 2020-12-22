Christmas conversation starter
Courtesy Rosalind Candy

Have you ever wondered why hard candy, from Life Savers to candy canes, became so popular at Christmas? Or why there’s a song about getting through a “Hard Candy Christmas”?

Back in the day, hard candy was cheaper than softer and especially filled candy. It could also be easily made in bulk. Because of this, hard candy was readily available whether you were a merchant or if you couldn’t afford other goodies, let alone an array of presents.

As the years have gone by, candy prices have more or less become equal and hard candy is a Christmas staple in its own right.

Tags

Load comments