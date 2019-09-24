Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton, hosted a display created from the destroyed car of a North Dakota family killed in an alcohol-related crash.
The display was intended to give drivers a first-hand look at the tragic results of drunken driving. It was available for viewing by the public and area schools Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Aaron and Allison Deutscher, their 18-month-old daughter Brielle and an unborn child were killed July 6, 2012, on Interstate 94 west of Jamestown, North Dakota. The drunken driver who was heading the wrong way on I-94 at the time was also killed in the crash.
Relatives of the family donated the family’s wrecked car for educational purposes. In addition to the car, photos and information on the family and their lives help tell the story of the preventable tragedy.
Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota are able to reserve the display for appropriate events in their service regions. The display was made possible by a donation from AAA clubs in North Dakota and Minnesota.
For more information on the Deutscher family and the display, visit www.deadlycrash.org.
