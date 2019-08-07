Class of '79 gives back

Wahpeton High School Class of 1979 classmates Beth Stelton and Lois Fenske pose with donated items for the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. Fenke is the director of the food pantry, located in Wahpeton.

On August 2 and 3, the Wahpeton Senior High Class of 1979 (the biggest class on record) held their 40-year class reunion.

They were given a “Class Project” for the reunion – each classmate attending the two-night event was asked to donate one pound of non-perishable food and/or a cash donation for the Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry.

Of the more than 70 graduates in attendance, a total number of 340 pounds/dollars was raised. That’s what you call team spirit!

Each dollar/food item donated has an incredible impact on the more than 12,000 the Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry serve each year. Thank you, Class of ’79!

