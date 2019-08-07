Class of '79 gives back

On August 2 and 3, the Wahpeton Senior High Class of 1979 (the biggest class on record) held their 40-year class reunion.
They were given a “Class Project” for the reunion – each classmate attending the two-night event was asked to donate one pound of non-perishable food and/or a cash donation for the Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry.
Of the more than 70 graduates in attendance, a total number of 340 pounds/dollars was raised. That’s what you call team spirit!
Each dollar/food item donated has an incredible impact on the more than 12,000 the Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry serve each year. Thank you, Class of ’79!
