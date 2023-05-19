Co-Valedictorians, Co-Salutatorians for WHS

Caden Kappes

 Photos Courtesy Wahpeton High School

Wahpeton Senior High School is proud to announce the top graduating seniors for the 2022-2023 school year. Co-Valedictorians are Caden Kappes, son of Christopher and Danette Kappes, and Jolena Munro, daughter of Jessica Prosser. Our Co-Salutatorians are Lillian Anderson, daughter of Michael and Ingrid Anderson, and Anika Birkelo, daughter of Justin and Tari Birkelo.

Caden Kappes has had a very successful high school career with his involvement in many activities. He participated in football for four years where he was captain his senior year. His athletic ability earned him being selected a three-time All Conference member and a three-time 1st Team All-State wide receiver, along with setting records at Wahpeton High School for number of touchdowns in a game and number of receiving yards in a season.

Jolena Munro
Lillian Anderson
Anika Birkelo


