Co-Valedictorians, Co-Salutatorians for WHS

Wahpeton Senior High School is proud to announce the top graduating seniors for the 2022-2023 school year. Co-Valedictorians are Caden Kappes, son of Christopher and Danette Kappes, and Jolena Munro, daughter of Jessica Prosser. Our Co-Salutatorians are Lillian Anderson, daughter of Michael and Ingrid Anderson, and Anika Birkelo, daughter of Justin and Tari Birkelo.
Caden Kappes has had a very successful high school career with his involvement in many activities. He participated in football for four years where he was captain his senior year. His athletic ability earned him being selected a three-time All Conference member and a three-time 1st Team All-State wide receiver, along with setting records at Wahpeton High School for number of touchdowns in a game and number of receiving yards in a season.
Caden played basketball all four years and was selected captain both his junior and senior years. He also participated in baseball and earned school records for stolen bases in a season and saves in a season. Because of his leadership skills and academic grades, he was selected as the Outstanding Sophomore and Outstanding Junior and was recently inducted into the North Dakota Association Honor Society his senior year.
Caden has enjoyed being a motivational speaker during the Native American Heritage Month at Circle of Nations School and he has also been a guest speaker for the Wahpeton Middle School Leadership class. Future plans for Caden include playing baseball for the University of Minnesota – Crookston and majoring in sports and recreation management with a minor in coaching.
Jolena Munro is a successfully busy student at Wahpeton High School. Jolena’s extracurricular activities have earned her many accolades. Jolena has been involved in speech and debate throughout her high school career and was vice president her junior year. Jolena received a scholarship through the Lions Club for her work in speech and debate. Jolena has been an active participant in Pep Band at WHS which earned her a State Star for a small group ensemble “Bossa Novacaine."
Academically, Jolena has soared with involvement in school competition teams. During her junior and senior years, Jolena was chosen to be a part of the WHS Academic Olympics team. She also was selected for Mathletes in 2020. She is also a member of the North Dakota Honor Society. Jolena had the honor to attend the HOBY seminar in Bismarck 2021. Jolena was chosen for student of the month in April, her junior year. She is looked up to by her peers and is an active tutor helping other students.
Outside of school, Jolena keeps busy by working part time during school months and full time during the summers. Jolena plans to attend NDSU majoring in history and receiving a minor in Spanish. Her future goal is to work as a museum curator.
Lillian Anderson is a person who has taken every opportunity available to learn as much as possible challenging herself academically by taking as many advanced courses at Wahpeton Senior High School and NDSCS. Her love of music is shown by her participation in band and pep band. Lillian has earned multiple Regional and State Stars in her ensemble contests throughout her four years and received an outstanding performance on her band ensemble.
Lillian’s knowledge did not go unnoticed, as she was chosen for the Academic Olympics team and was recently inducted into the North Dakota Association of Honor Society. Another honor she will cherish is when she received the ND Academic All-State Award. Lily’s character and leadership abilities earned her being selected to student council which initiates, implements, and completes projects and activities for the student body.
She was also selected to participate in Sources of Strength, which is one of the first suicide prevention programs that uses peer leaders to send out positive peer-to-peer messages, how to locate trusted adults to help students who are struggling feel more comfortable in high school. She is a three-sport athlete that participates in golf, swimming, and tennis. Lillian plans to attend the University of North Dakota for medical laboratory science and pre-med.
In a word, “active” would describe Anika Birkelo. Anika has been involved in many extra-curricular activities throughout her high school career. Gymnastics has earned her the title of captain for two years, the hardest worker four times and the Storm Award. Girls track named her Rookie of the Year and cross country kept her busy her junior year. Anika has varsity lettered in all.
Academically, Anika is involved in DECA, acting as president and went to become a national qualifier. Anika is a member of the North Dakota Honor Society and student council. She earned herself a SRCTC Student Award of excellence in March 2023. Anika was chosen for Student of the Month, October 2021. She has earned more than 40 credits through NDSCS dual enrollment courses. Anika was nominated to the Homecoming Court her senior year.
She is a member of Sources of Strength, which helps in assisting students by increasing well-being, help-seeking, resiliency, healthy coping, and belonging for youth suicide prevention. Anika’s volunteerism has kept her busy in her community with the Day of Caring, Feed My Starving Children, Bible camp, as a gymnastics coach and the Richland County Backpack Program. Anika plans to attend the Grand Canyon University in Phoenix to pursue her passion in business and marketing.
Graduation for Wahpeton Senior High School's Class of 2023 will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28. The ceremony will be held in the Wahpeton Senior High School gymnasium.