Color my world 

Unique, stylish and most of all, colorful! In a world where uniqueness is sought out, the horse with “color” is fitting the bill perfectly. Color breeds like the Pinto, Appaloosa, Buckskin, Palomino and Dun are all possibilities for the color enthusiast.
In the show ring where catching the judge’s eye is important, its nice that the horse itself can help. It isn’t surprising that the color breeds are in demand in today’s horse market. In fact, their popularity in the last couple of years has reached an all time high.
The buyer of today wants quality and color. Today’s breeders are breeding more for quality of the individual horse with the color being the final icing on the cake. Modern genetic testing has also helped the breeder achieve this much easier than in years past.
Today’s knowledgeable horse owner wants more than just color, they want quality with color and they refuse to give up one for the other. The dream of a pretty, colored, conformational correct horse is a reality.
The understanding and testing for genetics has allowed the breeder to select individuals that can produce what they want without giving up quality. Testing has eliminated some of the “guess work” in breeding matches and allows the horses to become better in quality.
One of the most popular “colors” is the Pinto. A common question is “What is the difference between a Paint and a Pinto?” Both Paints and Pintos are spotted horses, but Paints are strictly stock type horses with Quarter Horse, Thoroughbred, or Paint breeding. Pintos, however, can be many different breeds such as the Arabian, Morgan, American Saddlebred, National Show Horse, Tennessee Walking Horse and Trakhener, among others. You will find that most Pintos are registered with more than one breed/color registry.
Another popular color choice is the Appaloosa. The Appaloosa has four identifiable characteristics: coat patterns, mottled skin, white circled eyes and striped hooves. The Appaloosa can be any breed of horse as long as they have these characteristics. The Appaloosa gained much popularity as a Native American horse with the famous saddle blanket pattern.
Buckskin, another color registry, has also become a sought after color, especially as a Western or Stock horse. Buckskin should be the color of tanned deer hide with black points. Shades may vary from yellow to dark gold. Points (mane, tail, legs) can be dark brown or black. Buckskin is a self-color and is clean of any smuttiness.
Palomino is also a very popular choice in the color breeds. The ideal color is that of a gold coin, but the shade can vary from light, medium, to dark gold. The mane and tail should be white, ivory, or silver. Palomino horses gained popularity with the cowboy hero of years past Roy Rogers and his horse Trigger.
Dun is also a very popular choice. Dun is an intense color with a hide that has an abundance of pigment in the hairs. Dun differs from the Buckskin in the respect that the body is a duller shade and sometimes has a smutty look about it. Dun horses usually have dark points of brown to black. They also have the tell tale sign of the shoulder stripe and dorsal stripe and often leg barring will occur as well.
What a colorful world awaits the horse enthusiast. Happy Trails!
