Nov. 2
Kiwanis Little Miss Basketball Tournament, Wahpeton Schools.
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Nov. 3
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Nov. 5
Free Preschool Developmental Screening for children who are or will be age 4 before Aug. 1, 2020, 4-6 p.m., Zimmerman Elementary School. Call 701-642-3050 to schedule an appointment.
Special Olympics Area Bowling Tournament, 5 p.m., Terrace Lanes.
Youth development speaker Derek Peterson at Breckenridge High School.
Nov. 6
Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.
Youth development speaker Derek Peterson at Wahpeton High School. Public invited to community event at 6 p.m.
Nov. 9
Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament, 5 p.m., Mandan’s Midway Lanes.
Open Gym at Breckenridge Elementary School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Nov. 10
American Legion Auxiliary observes its 100th birthday
Campbell Lions Club pancake breakfast, 9 a.m.
Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament, 5 p.m., Mandan’s Midway Lanes.
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Open Gym at Breckenridge Elementary School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day service at Richland County Courthouse at 11:00 a.m. A roast beef dinner will be served at the Vet’s Club at noon. The meal is free for veterans; family/guests are asked to pay $8. Wahpeton Vets Club will be open 10:30 a.m. until close.
Veterans Day program, 9:30 a.m., Breckenridge High School, Featured Guest Speaker J. Danny Frisby-Griffin Colonel, United States Air Force Retired
Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.
Head of the Red Youth Activities Association, 7:30 p.m., Stern Arena.
Nov. 15
Grades 6-7-8 Dance, 7-10 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Nov. 17
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Nov. 21
Jr. Wildlife / Wild Turkey Presentation, 6-7 p.m., Hughes Shelter.
Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Hughes Shelter.
Nov. 22
Wild Games / Chahinkapa Zoo Fundraiser, Wahpeton Community Center.
Nov. 23
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Nov. 24
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Nov. 25
Campbell Lions Club meeting/potluck, 6:30 p.m.
Painting for Philly Class, 6-8:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Nov. 26
SE Sportsmen’s Club, 7 p.m., American Legion Building at Lake Elsie.
Nov. 27
Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 AM, Wahpeton Community Center.
Nov. 29
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Holiday Lights Parade, 6 p.m., Chahinkapa Park.
Nov. 30
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.