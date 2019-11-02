Nov. 2

Kiwanis Little Miss Basketball Tournament, Wahpeton Schools.

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 3

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 5

Free Preschool Developmental Screening for children who are or will be age 4 before Aug. 1, 2020, 4-6 p.m., Zimmerman Elementary School. Call 701-642-3050 to schedule an appointment.

Special Olympics Area Bowling Tournament, 5 p.m., Terrace Lanes.

Youth development speaker Derek Peterson at Breckenridge High School.

Nov. 6

Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.

Youth development speaker Derek Peterson at Wahpeton High School. Public invited to community event at 6 p.m.

Nov. 9

Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament, 5 p.m., Mandan’s Midway Lanes.

Open Gym at Breckenridge Elementary School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 10

American Legion Auxiliary observes its 100th birthday

Campbell Lions Club pancake breakfast, 9 a.m.

Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament, 5 p.m., Mandan’s Midway Lanes.

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Open Gym at Breckenridge Elementary School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day service at Richland County Courthouse at 11:00 a.m. A roast beef dinner will be served at the Vet’s Club at noon. The meal is free for veterans; family/guests are asked to pay $8. Wahpeton Vets Club will be open 10:30 a.m. until close.

Veterans Day program, 9:30 a.m., Breckenridge High School, Featured Guest Speaker J. Danny Frisby-Griffin Colonel, United States Air Force Retired

Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.

Head of the Red Youth Activities Association, 7:30 p.m., Stern Arena.

Nov. 15

Grades 6-7-8 Dance, 7-10 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Nov. 17

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Nov. 21

Jr. Wildlife / Wild Turkey Presentation, 6-7 p.m., Hughes Shelter.

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Hughes Shelter.

Nov. 22

Wild Games / Chahinkapa Zoo Fundraiser, Wahpeton Community Center.

Nov. 23

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 24

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 25

Campbell Lions Club meeting/potluck, 6:30 p.m.

Painting for Philly Class, 6-8:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Nov. 26

SE Sportsmen’s Club, 7 p.m., American Legion Building at Lake Elsie.

Nov. 27

Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 AM, Wahpeton Community Center.

Nov. 29

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Holiday Lights Parade, 6 p.m., Chahinkapa Park.

Nov. 30

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

