OCTOBER
Oct. 13
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Oct. 14
American Legion Auxiliary, Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit #20 meets at the Vets Club at 8 p.m.
Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.
Head of the Red Youth Activities Association, 7:30 p.m., Stern Arena.
Oct. 17
Jr. Wildlife Air Rifle Shooting, 6-7 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Oct 19
Evergreen UMC Fall Luncheon & Bazaar, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton, ND. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Homemade Soup & BBQ, $8.00 (includes pie and beverage). Freshly made donuts, Grandma’s Attic, Grandma’s Pantry, along with crafts/sewing, will also be available.
Oct. 20
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Oct. 23
Health Watch, 7 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.
Oct. 24
Bethel Lutheran Church hosts Spuds and Splits, 5-7 p.m., free-will offering.
Oct. 25
Hunters Smoker Fund-Raiser / Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 6 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Oct. 26
Kinship Program. Holiday Shop at Home, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Twin Town Concert, Double Double Duo, 7:30 p.m., NDSCS Stern Cultural Center.
Oct. 27
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Oct. 28
Campbell Lions Club meeting/potluck, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 30
Zoo Boo, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chahinkapa Zoo.
Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., Harvest Outreach Church, Wahpeton. Free hot cocoa and popcorn, Wahpeton fire truck on display.
