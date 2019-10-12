OCTOBER

Oct. 13

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Oct. 14

American Legion Auxiliary, Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit #20 meets at the Vets Club at 8 p.m.

Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.

Head of the Red Youth Activities Association, 7:30 p.m., Stern Arena.

Oct. 17

Jr. Wildlife Air Rifle Shooting, 6-7 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Oct 19

Evergreen UMC Fall Luncheon & Bazaar, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton, ND. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Homemade Soup & BBQ, $8.00 (includes pie and beverage). Freshly made donuts, Grandma’s Attic, Grandma’s Pantry, along with crafts/sewing, will also be available.

Oct. 20

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Oct. 23

Health Watch, 7 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.

Oct. 24

Bethel Lutheran Church hosts Spuds and Splits, 5-7 p.m., free-will offering.

Oct. 25

Hunters Smoker Fund-Raiser / Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 6 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Oct. 26

Kinship Program. Holiday Shop at Home, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Twin Town Concert, Double Double Duo, 7:30 p.m., NDSCS Stern Cultural Center.

Oct. 27

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Oct. 28

Campbell Lions Club meeting/potluck, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

Zoo Boo, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chahinkapa Zoo.

Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., Harvest Outreach Church, Wahpeton. Free hot cocoa and popcorn, Wahpeton fire truck on display.

Tags

Load comments