AUGUST
Aug. 26
Penny’s Pup Crawl, a 3K walk with your leashed pets, registration at 5 p.m., walk at 6 p.m., starts at WCCO Belting in Wahpeton and over to the ‘Wahpper’ catfish at Kidder Recreation Area and back. There is no cost to walk, but a donation of pet supplies for the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties is encouraged.
Aug. 28
Tri-State Safety Association Safety Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Kroshus and Krew / Music in the Park Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Band Shelter at Chahinkapa Park.
Aug. 29
Valley Christian Church is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-7 p.m., 721 Main Street, Breckenridge. To make an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: Valley Christian Church.
Aug. 31
The 13th Annual Gathering of Airplanes Tribute to Gerry Beck runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Battle Lake Airport, Battle Lake, Minnesota. The public is invited to check out the vintage and modern aircraft, good food, great friends and lots of family fun.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 3
Breckenridge Public Library hosts a live performance by PolkaSol at 6 p.m. Enjoy musical offerings including polkas, waltzes and old time songs as well as music from Scandinavia, Ireland, France and more. Admission is free. The library is located at 205 Seventh St. N., Breckenridge.
Sept. 4
Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.
Sept. 9
American Legion Auxiliary, Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit #20, meets at 8 p.m. at the Wahpeton Vets Club.
Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.
Sept. 13
Jr. Wildlife Trap Shooting, Archery & Duck Calling, 5:30-7 p.m., Head of Red Trap Club.
