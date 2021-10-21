OCTOBER

Oct. 21

‘Madagascar’ Movie, Chahinkapa Zoo, 9-11:30 a.m. for Ages 5-7, 2:30-5 p.m. for Ages 8+.

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Day of Purple — Wear purple to show support for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Oct. 23

Hunters Smoker by Sportsmen’s Club, 5-11 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Oct. 24

Open Gym, Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades K-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Oct. 26

Wahpeton Recreation Center Sales Tax Vote, Wahpeton Community Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

A Walk in the Woods Class for Ages 9+, Wahpeton Archery Range, 4-5:30 p.m.

Special Olympics Bowling, 5-6 p.m., Terrace Lanes.

Oct. 27

Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Oct. 30

Zoo Boo, 5-7 p.m., Chahinkapa Zoo.

Oct. 31

Open Gym, Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades K-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Ice Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

