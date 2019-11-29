NOVEMBER
Nov. 29
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Holiday Lights Parade, 6 p.m., Chahinkapa Park.
Nov. 30
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
DECEMBER
Dec. 1
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Dec. 3
Jingle and Mingle vendor show at Tangled Hair Studio, Wahpeton, 5-7 p.m.
City of Breckenridge tree lighting, 5-7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 502 Beede Ave.
Dec. 4
Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.
Dec. 7
District Elks Hoop Shoot, 9 a.m., Wahpeton Senior High School.
Holiday Vendor Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery
Dec. 8
Campbell Lions Club pancake breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m.
Bible Talks, 4 p.m., at the Wahpeton Community Center
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Second Annual Brewville, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., children’s activities, City Brew Hall, Wahpeton
Dec. 9
Breckenridge grades K-2 Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., Breckenridge Elementary
Musical Art Club — Christmas caroling at Leach Home (6:15 p.m.), Twin Town Villa (6:50), and St. Francis Nursing Home (7:30).
Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.
Head of the Red Youth Activities Association, 7:30 p.m., Stern Arena.
Dec. 10
NDSCS Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11
St. Mary’s Christmas pageant, K-8, 7 p.m., Bremer Bank Theater at the Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS
Dec. 13
St. John’s Christmas pageant, 7 p.m., Bremer Bank Theater at the Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS
Grades 6-7-8 Dance, 7-10 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Dec. 14
Santa Claus is Coming to Town! He arrives at 11 a.m. on RRV&W train in Breckenridge at the caboose, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Breckenridge Family Community Center; at 1 p.m. he will be at Heritage Square in Wahpeton
The Inaugural Wahpeton Christmas Classic, 6 p.m.-midnight, Wahpeton Event Center
25th Annual Community Christmas Choir and Orchestra Christmas Cantata, 7 p.m., Bremer Bank Theater at the Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS
Holiday bake sale at Evergreen UMC, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton, from 9-11 a.m. Coffee and rolls served for free-will offering.
Kiwanis Little Guy Basketball Tournament, Wahpeton Schools.
Dec. 15
25th Annual Community Christmas Choir and Orchestra Christmas Cantata, 2 p.m., Bremer Bank Theater at the Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS
Bible Talks, 4 p.m., at the Breckenridge Senior Citizens Center
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Dec. 16
Wahpeton Christmas Concert, high school choir, at St. John’s, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Dec. 18
Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.
Dec. 22
Bible Talks, 4 p.m., at the Wahpeton Community Center
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Dec. 23
Campbell Lions Club meeting/potluck, 6:30 p.m.
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Dec. 26
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Dec. 27
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Dec. 28
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Dec. 29
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Dec. 30
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Dec. 31
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.