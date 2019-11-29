NOVEMBER

Nov. 29

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Holiday Lights Parade, 6 p.m., Chahinkapa Park.

Nov. 30

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Open Gym at Breckenridge High School, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 1

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Dec. 3

Jingle and Mingle vendor show at Tangled Hair Studio, Wahpeton, 5-7 p.m.

City of Breckenridge tree lighting, 5-7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 502 Beede Ave.

Dec. 4

Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.

Dec. 7

District Elks Hoop Shoot, 9 a.m., Wahpeton Senior High School.

Holiday Vendor Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery

Dec. 8

Campbell Lions Club pancake breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m.

Bible Talks, 4 p.m., at the Wahpeton Community Center

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Second Annual Brewville, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., children’s activities, City Brew Hall, Wahpeton

Dec. 9

Breckenridge grades K-2 Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., Breckenridge Elementary

Musical Art Club — Christmas caroling at Leach Home (6:15 p.m.), Twin Town Villa (6:50), and St. Francis Nursing Home (7:30).

Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.

Head of the Red Youth Activities Association, 7:30 p.m., Stern Arena.

Dec. 10

NDSCS Christmas Concert, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11

St. Mary’s Christmas pageant, K-8, 7 p.m., Bremer Bank Theater at the Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS

Dec. 13

St. John’s Christmas pageant, 7 p.m., Bremer Bank Theater at the Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS

Grades 6-7-8 Dance, 7-10 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Dec. 14

Santa Claus is Coming to Town! He arrives at 11 a.m. on RRV&W train in Breckenridge at the caboose, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Breckenridge Family Community Center; at 1 p.m. he will be at Heritage Square in Wahpeton

The Inaugural Wahpeton Christmas Classic, 6 p.m.-midnight, Wahpeton Event Center

25th Annual Community Christmas Choir and Orchestra Christmas Cantata, 7 p.m., Bremer Bank Theater at the Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS

Holiday bake sale at Evergreen UMC, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton, from 9-11 a.m. Coffee and rolls served for free-will offering.

Kiwanis Little Guy Basketball Tournament, Wahpeton Schools.

Dec. 15

25th Annual Community Christmas Choir and Orchestra Christmas Cantata, 2 p.m., Bremer Bank Theater at the Stern Cultural Center, NDSCS

Bible Talks, 4 p.m., at the Breckenridge Senior Citizens Center

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Dec. 16

Wahpeton Christmas Concert, high school choir, at St. John’s, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 18

Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.

Dec. 22

Bible Talks, 4 p.m., at the Wahpeton Community Center

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Dec. 23

Campbell Lions Club meeting/potluck, 6:30 p.m.

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Dec. 26

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Dec. 27

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Dec. 28

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Dec. 29

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Dec. 30

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Dec. 31

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

