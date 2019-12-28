DECEMBER

Dec. 28

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Dec. 29

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Chili Cookoff Fundraiser, hosted by Catholic Daughters Court St. Cabrini #1466, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at OLV Church in Fergus Falls.

Dec. 30

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve celebration at City Brew Hall, Wahpeton, dinner from 5-9 p.m.

Roaring 20’s theme New Year’s Eve celebration at Firehouse Pub, Wahpeton, starts at 8 p.m., 21 and over

British New Year’s Eve at Breckenridge Family Community Center, family friendly, 3:30-7 p.m.

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

JANUARY 2020

Jan. 1

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8 and 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12.

Jan. 4

North Dakota Wildlife Federation Conference, Bismarck.

Jan. 5

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

North Dakota Wildlife Federation Conference, Bismarck.

Youth Archery Program Starts, 1-5 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Wahpeton Special Olympics Basketball Program Starts, 5 p.m., Community Center.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Jan. 7

Wahpeton Special Olympics Bowling Program Starts, 5-6 p.m., Terrace Lanes.

Jan. 8

Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.

Jan. 9

Meat Raffle, 6 p.m., The Boiler Room, Wahpeton

Jan. 10

Grades 6-7-8 Dance, 7-10 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

American Legion Auxiliary, Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit #20, meets at the Vet’s Club at 8 p.m.

Jan. 11

Celebrate Your Love Bridal Show, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wahpeton Event Center

Jan. 12

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Jan. 13

Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.

Head of the Red Youth Activities Association, 7:30 p.m., Stern Arena.

Jan. 15

Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.

Jan. 16

Jr. Wildlife Club Archery, 5-6 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Battling the Winter Blues, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jeana Scheffler, MS, LAPC, Therapist at Prairie St. John’s will share effective ways to manage our emotions during the tough winter months, Breckenridge Public Library

Jan. 18

Girls Winter Classic Basketball Tournament, Wahpeton Schools.

Jan. 19

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Jan. 22

Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 AM, Wahpeton Community Center.

Jan. 24

Three Rivers Gymnastics Chili Contest Fundraiser, Wahpeton Community Center.

Jan. 26

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Wahpeton Buffalo Club, 2 p.m., Vets Club.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

