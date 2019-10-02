OCTOBER
Oct. 1
Defensive Driving Refresher: Coaching The Experienced Driver, instructor is Mike Belseth. The four-hour class fee is $18, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., held at Wilkin County Recycling Center conference room. Call Breckenridge Community Education to register, 218-643-6822.
Oct. 2
GLOW 5K - 6 pm registration, 7:15 p.m. race, Harvest Outreach Church, benefitting F.R.E.E. International, which works to abolish human trafficking in the U.S. with innovative collaborations through public and private partnerships. $20 race fee includes T-shirt. Visit tinyurl.com/rsmglow5k to register.
Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery.
Oct. 4
Grades 6-7-8 Dance, 7-10 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Oct. 5
Breckenridge United Methodist Church Fall Bazaar, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., meals, bake sale, candy, canned goods, crafts. Call 218-643-5158 for take out.
Youth Pheasant Hunt, 7-11 a.m., Hankinson Farm.
Oct. 6
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Oct. 7
NDSCS 5K Walk / Run
Oct. 8
Defensive Driving - Coaching the Mature Driver, instructor is Mike Belseth. Contact Breckenridge Community Education to register, 218-643-6822. Fee is $20 for the all-day class held at Wilkin County Recycling Center conference room in Breckenridge.
Oct. 10
Chocolate Chocolate Day, Noon-5 p.m., Leach Public Library.
Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band will perform at 6:45 at St. Catherine’s, 8:10 p.m. at Bremer Bank Theater at NDSCS
Oct. 12
NDSCS Homecoming.
Oct. 13
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Oct 14
American Legion Auxiliary, Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit #20 meets at the Vets Club at 8 p.m.
Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.
Head of the Red Youth Activities Association, 7:30 p.m., Stern Arena.
Oct. 17
Jr. Wildlife Air Rifle Shooting, 6-7 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Oct 19
Evergreen UMC Fall Luncheon & Bazaar, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton, ND. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Homemade Soup & BBQ, $8.00 (includes pie and beverage). Freshly made donuts, Grandma’s Attic, Grandma’s Pantry, along with crafts/sewing, will also be available.
Oct. 20
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Oct. 23
Health Watch, 7 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.
Oct. 25
Hunters Smoker Fund-Raiser / Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 6 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Oct. 26
Kinship Program. Holiday Shop at Home, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.
Twin Town Concert, Double Double Duo, 7:30 p.m., NDSCS Stern Cultural Center.
Oct. 27
Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.
Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.
Oct. 30
Zoo Boo, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chahinkapa Zoo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.