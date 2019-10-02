OCTOBER

Oct. 1

Defensive Driving Refresher: Coaching The Experienced Driver, instructor is Mike Belseth. The four-hour class fee is $18, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., held at Wilkin County Recycling Center conference room. Call Breckenridge Community Education to register, 218-643-6822.

Oct. 2

GLOW 5K - 6 pm registration, 7:15 p.m. race, Harvest Outreach Church, benefitting F.R.E.E. International, which works to abolish human trafficking in the U.S. with innovative collaborations through public and private partnerships. $20 race fee includes T-shirt. Visit tinyurl.com/rsmglow5k to register.

Three Rivers Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Red Door Art Gallery. 

Oct. 4

Grades 6-7-8 Dance, 7-10 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.   

Oct. 5

Breckenridge United Methodist Church Fall Bazaar, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., meals, bake sale, candy, canned goods, crafts. Call 218-643-5158 for take out.

Youth Pheasant Hunt, 7-11 a.m., Hankinson Farm.

Oct. 6

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Oct. 7

NDSCS 5K Walk / Run

Oct. 8

Defensive Driving - Coaching the Mature Driver, instructor is Mike Belseth. Contact Breckenridge Community Education to register, 218-643-6822. Fee is $20 for the all-day class held at Wilkin County Recycling Center conference room in Breckenridge.

Oct. 10

Chocolate Chocolate Day, Noon-5 p.m., Leach Public Library.  

Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band will perform at 6:45 at St. Catherine’s, 8:10 p.m. at Bremer Bank Theater at NDSCS

Oct. 12

NDSCS Homecoming.   

Oct. 13

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Oct 14

American Legion Auxiliary, Hafner-Miller-Ross Unit #20 meets at the Vets Club at 8 p.m.

Chahinkapa Zoo Association, 5:45 p.m., Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center.

Head of the Red Youth Activities Association, 7:30 p.m., Stern Arena.

Oct. 17

Jr. Wildlife Air Rifle Shooting, 6-7 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Oct 19

Evergreen UMC Fall Luncheon & Bazaar, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton, ND.  Hours:  10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.  Homemade Soup & BBQ, $8.00 (includes pie and beverage).  Freshly made donuts, Grandma’s Attic, Grandma’s Pantry, along with crafts/sewing, will also be available.

Oct. 20

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Oct. 23

Health Watch, 7 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Tri-State Safety Association, 11:30 a.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Wahpeton Park Board, 5:15 p.m., Community Center.

Oct. 25

Hunters Smoker Fund-Raiser / Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, 6 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Oct. 26

Kinship Program. Holiday Shop at Home, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wahpeton Community Center.

Twin Town Concert, Double Double Duo, 7:30 p.m., NDSCS Stern Cultural Center.

Oct. 27

Open Gym at Wahpeton Middle School, 12-2 p.m. for Grades 1-5, 2-4 p.m. for Grades 6-8, 4-6 p.m. for Grades 9-12 and 6-8 p.m. for Adults.

Indoor Public Skating, 7-9 p.m., Stern Arena.

Oct. 30

Zoo Boo, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chahinkapa Zoo.

