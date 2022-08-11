Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wahpeton High School’s auditorium once again hosted the musicians of the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities. A 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 concert, part of the 2022 Music in the Park season, was largely under the direction of Director Kent Loken.

Featuring everything from medleys of Andrew Lloyd Webber favorites and cartoon themes to “Shut Up and Dance,” the concert showcased both the band as a whole and special individuals. Kathy Frost, an English horn player, was featured during “Moon River.” The song was played shortly after two pieces directed by Associate Director Emily Christensen, also a tenor saxophonist.



Tags

Load comments