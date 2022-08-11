Featuring everything from medleys of Andrew Lloyd Webber favorites and cartoon themes to 'Shut Up and Dance,' a Wednesday, Aug. 10 concert showcased both the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities as a whole and special individuals.
Wahpeton High School’s auditorium once again hosted the musicians of the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities. A 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 concert, part of the 2022 Music in the Park season, was largely under the direction of Director Kent Loken.
Featuring everything from medleys of Andrew Lloyd Webber favorites and cartoon themes to “Shut Up and Dance,” the concert showcased both the band as a whole and special individuals. Kathy Frost, an English horn player, was featured during “Moon River.” The song was played shortly after two pieces directed by Associate Director Emily Christensen, also a tenor saxophonist.
Loken and the band offered many thanks, including to:
• the audience, which received a surprise round of applause from on stage
• Christensen, who returned the affection by proudly speaking of what a mentor Loken has been to her
• Wahpeton Public Schools, including Activities Director Mike McCall, for allowing the band to perform once a year in the auditorium
• Evergreen United Methodist Church, for allowing Fellowship Hall to become a rehearsal hall each summer
• Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, including Director Brad Edwardson, for supporting the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities
• all of the band members, “who so willingly share of their time and talent”
• again, the audience, for coming to enjoy the performances
“We love making music,” Loken wrote. “We love having fun. We’d love it if you made the choice to join your CommYOUnity Band.”
More information is available by contacting Loken at loken@cord.edu or by liking Wahpeton Breckenridge Community Band on Facebook.
Because of utilities work, the 2022 Music in the Park season has had to be adjusted. The Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton, will host 7:30 p.m. concerts on Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Souled Out), Wednesday, Aug. 24 (The Soggy Bottom Science Boy) and Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Kroshus & Krew). The Kroshus & Krew concert will be the season finale.
