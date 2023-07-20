Community Band returns to Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter

Audience members cheered Wednesday, July 19 for the latest Music in the Park talent, the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

“Are you ready to rock around the clock tonight?” Kent Loken asked at least 120 concertgoers Wednesday, July 19 in Wahpeton.

The music lovers included many who were much closer to the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter now that sod had been placed. Audience members cheered for the latest Music in the Park talent, the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band.

Band Director Kent Loken and Music in the Park’s audience greatly appreciated the hard work and effort of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation officials who made a promise come true.
Upcoming Music in the Park performers include Kroshus & Krew, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. The Soggy Bottom Science Boys are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2.


