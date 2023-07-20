Community Band returns to Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter

“Are you ready to rock around the clock tonight?” Kent Loken asked at least 120 concertgoers Wednesday, July 19 in Wahpeton.
The music lovers included many who were much closer to the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter now that sod had been placed. Audience members cheered for the latest Music in the Park talent, the Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band.
“Well, that was it, so you missed it,” Loken joked after the well-received performance of “Rock Around the Clock.”
The band currently includes 51 members playing flutes, the oboe, clarinets and bass clarinets, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, horns, trumpets, trombones, the euphonium, the tuba and percussion instruments. Earlier this summer, Daily News reported that musicians come from communities including Hankinson, Wyndmere, Lisbon and Valley City, North Dakota, Campbell and Tintah, Minnesota, and the Fargo-Moorhead metroplex.
“We love making music,” the band stated in their concert program. “We love having fun. We’d love having you.”
Music in the Park is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts. The council receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Wednesday’s concert included a medley from “Aladdin,” the “Sabre Dance” and several pieces directed by Associate Conductor Wendy Friskop. Once again this fall, Friskop will teach music at Hankinson Public School, Hankinson, North Dakota.
“I promised you sod,” Loken said to concertgoers. “When I got here this morning, there was dirt.”
Loken and Music in the Park’s audience greatly appreciated the hard work and effort of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation officials who made the promise come true.
Upcoming Music in the Park performers include Kroshus & Krew, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. The Soggy Bottom Science Boys are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2.
“Make the choice to join your ‘CommYOUnity’ Band!” the program stated. “For information about joining, contact Kent Loken at loken@cord.edu. ‘Like’ us on Facebook at ‘Wahpeton Breckenridge Community Band.’”
Daily News will continue covering the Music in the Park season.