Public meeting for proposed ND Highway 11 improvements
HANKINSON, N.D. — A public input meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave. S., Hankinson, North Dakota. It will utilize an open house format with a 6 p.m. formal presentation.
The meeting’s purpose is discussion of proposed improvements for ND Highway 11 from Fourth Avenue Southwest east to Third Avenue Southeast in Hankinson. The meeting will provide opportunity for public input. Representatives from the NDDOT, the City of Hankinson and Interstate Engineering will be present at the meeting to answer questions.
If unable to attend the Public Input Meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 to Damon K. DeVillers, PE, Interstate Engineering, 1999 Fourth St. N., Suite A, Wahpeton, N.D. 58075 or to Damon.Devillers@interstateeng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.
Fairmount’s blood drive brings in 28 volunteers
FAIRMOUNT, N.D. – Fairmount community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on Friday, Nov. 22 at Fairmount Community Center. It helped collect a total of 29 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 28 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 23 individuals were able to donate. A total of six donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were three people who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Carmen Swanson, who coordinated the drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Bev Steffens, Cathy Rubisk, Pam Schiele, Jerry Nelk, Kathy Rugenstein, Brenda Adolph, and St. Anthony’s Click.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region. The blood supply is dependent on selfless donations from volunteer donors to ensure the lifesaving needs of the region are met.
About 30 percent of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. Those relying on blood in the region receive lifesaving blood from Vitalant.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program. The next blood drive at this location is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.
