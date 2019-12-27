Christmas is a time to be thankful for the many gifts all of us have. It is best to be happy with what you have instead of being unhappy with what you don’t have.
We are grateful for many presents during 2019.
Lucy and Vartan Malkasian sponsored the swim pool zipline and climbing wall and support Special Olympics. They have always been kind, generous people.
Eagle Scout status is reached by 1 percent of Scouts and we are grateful for future leaders like Colby Bassingthwaite (skateboard half pipe renovation), Wauker Spanel (swim pool mural) and Shea Truesdell (Kidder Recreation Area benches).
Troy Vosberg and Sherri Dryburgh volunteered to coach Special Olympics basketball and track-field. Both are former great athletes who are able to teach skills and are very patient.
Carter’s Casey’s life was celebrated with an iconic #7 hockey sculpture in the Sculpture Park. His courageous fight is an inspiration for all of us.
Special Olympics athletes reached great heights this year. Tim Bachmeier was the first Wahpeton athlete selected to the Special Olympics North Dakota Hall of Fame. Josh Martinez was Male Athlete of the Year and Mel Moran Female Athlete of the Year. We are very proud of them!
Successful non-profits all have leaders who are willing to commit extra time and tackle extra responsibilities. Outstanding local examples include Greg Gerou – Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, Judy Oren – Health Watch, Ann Trebesch – Healthy Communities, Heather Retzer – National Archery in the Schools and Lois Berndt – Richland County Historical Society.
The Wahpeton Baseball Committee worked with the City of Wahpeton to tackle John Randall Baseball Field stadium and dugout renovation. The project got a great start this fall.
Jerry Trupka does a wonderful job with Art4Life at Siena Court. Kathy Diekman, Tom Schmaltz and other zoo staff bring many smiles to elders with critters from around the world. We are fortunate to have fantastic musicians like Ed Moore, Tilford Kroshus, Mary Marshall and Steve Worner play Music4Life and get seniors tapping their toes and lip syncing. It is priceless to observe people go back to treasured lifetime memories.
Park Board Commissioners consist the local government to ensure quality park facilities and recreation programs. Wayne Gripentrog, Deb Tobias, Joe Schreiner, Devry Klocke and Art Grochow devote much time.
State agencies bless us with many grants. ND Game-Fish sponsors youth hunts and Red River improvements. ND Arts Council provides funding for the Community Band, Music in the Parka and Art4Life. ND Forest Service funds major tree planting projects like the Highway 13 West entrance to welcome visitors.
LaRee Bumgarner organizes several youth basketball tournaments that provide recreation for hundreds of girls and boys and bring tens of thousands of dollars to the Twin Towns.
Kent Loken directs the Community Band so musicians can enjoy playing their favorite instrument for a lifetime and at the same time offer beautiful music for appreciative listeners.
The Red Door Art Gallery is the home for the arts and capably managed by Noah Dobmeier, along with an active RDAG Board with Dee Jensen as its chair.
Softball benefits from the lifelong commitments of people like Janet Gagelin with the gals and coed and Richard Peterson with the guys. Both are Hall of Famers for a reason!
Youth sports like hockey, gymnastics, figure skating and wrestling succeed because of passionate parents who get involved with their children’s activities.
Many hands were needed for successful years for Wahpeton’s 150th Anniversary and Chahinkapa Zoo, the region’s top tourist attraction.
There are so many helpful people behind the scenes, like city staff, park maintenance staff and others who make things work.
We are grateful to all of you for your gifts. Thank you!
