People often support something they are passionate about. Donors want to make sure their funds will make a difference. Writing a check with no strings is helpful with operating budgets.
Support doesn’t need to be just at year’s end. Estate planning and inserting language in your will can have long-lasting value.
Maybe you like animals and want to help Chahinkapa Zoo. Albert Boehning, Ellen Hill and Everett Schmeichel included the zoo in their estates with land in Richland and Sargent Counties.
Aurene Kragness, an Abercrombie teacher, loved walking through Chahinkapa Park and observing the beautiful flowers. She willed a gift for the ongoing purchase of flowers and landscaping throughout the park.
We often hear from people of all ages who grew up in Chahinkapa Park. There are always needs in a park system. A new playground is needed to replace equipment that is three decades old. Baseball field lights are needed. The swim pool would greatly benefit from a splash pad. Zoo plans include a new entrance building connecting to the Nature Center.
Memorials often benefit the park system. Benches by the swim pool, ice skating pond, duck feeding area and along trails remember people and their favorite park spots.
Trees are living memorials that commemorate a person for a long time. Many apple trees were purchased in memory of Ralph Erdrich. Mark Charging has sponsored a few trees for friends who have passed.
Maybe you like to see people with disabilities get opportunities for recreation, physical fitness and sports training. A generous lady who prefers to remain anonymous gives memorial donations to Special Olympics for friends and family.
Lucy and Vartan Malkasian have been long-time generous year-end donors. Special Olympics and parks-recreation were among community groups getting gifts. The Malkasians have sponsored larger projects like the Wahpeton Swim Pool zipline and climbing wall and Breckenridge Dog Park.
The baseball field benefitted from John Randall and his family for many years. Jerry Shannon sponsored Jackie’s Park playground in northwest Wahpeton in memory of his wife. When Jerry passed, the family sponsored the baseball field’s concessions building to honor his love for baseball.
Chuck and Marge Oberg, Chuck’s Off Sale, were among the best slowpitch softball sponsors in the state of North Dakota. When the Obergs passed, they left money to purchase an electronic scoreboard at Softball Diamond no. 1.
Public art like sculptures are wonderful ways to remember loved ones. The architectural sculpture actually designed by Luke Allmendinger, the No. 7 hockey sculpture that remembers Carter Casey and heart sculpture to honor the Caspers Family beautify the Sculpture Park.
Youth sports always need equipment, travel funds and season support. Jim Sturdevant donates fireworks stand money every year to grades 5-6 tackle football.
History/Richland County Historical Museum, youth mentoring/Kinship Program and art /Three Rivers Arts Council may have special meaning in your life.
What is your passion? Consider a special way to say “thank you.”
Wayne Beyeris the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.